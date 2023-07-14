West Bromwich Albion managing director Mark Miles has revealed how the Baggies will approach summer transfers as they look to bring their wage bill, which is among the highest in the Championship, to a sustainable level.

Albion are yet to make a signing this summer despite selling Dara O'Shea to Burnley and with the start of the 2023/24 campaign now around three weeks away.

Carlos Corberan will have been hoping to shape his squad in his first summer transfer window at The Hawthorns but the West Midlands club are operating on a tight budget due to ongoing issues concerning their ownership.

Mark Miles reveals West Brom transfer approach

It's been a quiet first month of the transfer window but Miles offered a positive update recently, indicating that the club do not have to sell more players in order to bring new ones in.

Now, speaking to the Express&Star, the Baggies chief has revealed the way the club are approaching the transfer market this summer.

He said: "That will be dealt with by Ian (Pearce) – Ian and Carlos have those links. Going through agents, players, whether it's moving out or in it's very much agent-based.

"The recruitment team will identify players from a particular area that Carlos (Corberan) is looking for and they will go ahead. They identify particular characteristics, are the people right, the skills right, we make sure it fits into our model, that financially we can afford it.

"We need to make sure with any players we sign we don't have too big a wage contract going into multiple years, that's something we're feeling a little bit at the moment, players on high salaries coming down from the Premier League days, which are just too high for the Championship.

"We still have and will still have one of the highest wage bills in the Championship and it's being able to bring that down to a level that is sustainable if we remain a Championship club."

The West Brom managing director added: "Conversations will go on through agents, we will pick those up, identify internally what the expectations are, a full analysis is done on all players, players who've previously been in those positions, those kind of ages and skills, to make sure we get the market rate."

Carlos Corberan on transfers

Corberan addressed the current situation concerning transfers himself recently, admitting that there is work to be done but revealing that the cogs are whirring behind the scenes.

He said: “Worry is not a positive or negative word, of course we have a vision and a plan. I would like to afford this vision and plan.

“But still we are far (away), there is work to be done, we have work to be done in front of us. I would be worried if the work to be done is not possible to be done – I don’t have this feeling right now. I have the feeling of the challenge because I know the market, I have been in this situation in my life before, to know the process and timings, how it works, the frustration appears more when you can’t get a player you wanted.”

The Spaniard added: “We are humans, when you see someone who can switch perfect to our place, but the decision is not to come, it will be hard. I think for Real Madrid in the last year with (Kylian) Mbappe they have this feeling!

“That is Real Madrid, imagine to the others! Not every player we want we can get, but for me it’s important to have a vision and have our work. Ian and Mark are working very, very hard to help the club.

“Our resources are different but we want to be competitive, always. We want West Bromwich to be the club it needs to be with the new scenario we have.

“I cannot tell you I’m worried – I am focused and committed.”