West Brom transfer stance revealed over Brighton loanee

It is likely that West Brom will not be re-signing Matt Clarke this summer, according to Sussex Live.

The defender spent the previous season on loan with the Baggies, where he made 33 appearances in the Championship.

The former Portsmouth player has yet to make a senior appearance for Brighton, but is taking part in the team’s pre-season training sessions ahead of the new campaign.

That has seen West Brom’s chances of bringing the player back to the Hawthorns dwindle as Clarke looks to cement himself as part of Graham Potter’s side.

Baggies CEO Ron Gourlay indicated that the Albion will not be seeking an agreement with Brighton over a deal to bring the player back this summer, despite Steve Bruce’s admiration for the 25-year old.

The Englishman joined the Seagulls in 2019 from Pompey, and has spent two seasons on loan with Derby County.

In that time, he cemented himself as a regular Championship level player, and even earned the Rams’ player of the season award in 2020-21.

But he will now be looking to take a leap even further by becoming a Premier League standard player with Brighton.

The Verdict

Clarke was an impressive figure for West Brom last season and it would have been good to keep him in the team for another season.

However, it is worth Brighton’s time to keep him at the club for the upcoming campaign to test if he is ready for top flight football.

The added defensive cover will only strengthen their team as they look to continue their impressive rise up the Premier League table.

West Brom will have to turn their attention to other defensive targets if they do intend on improving Bruce’s backline.