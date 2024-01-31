Highlights West Brom miss out on loan signing of Chaka Traore, who joins Palermo instead.

Traore had worked his way through AC Milan's ranks and made several first-team appearances.

West Brom still short on options in the final third, but lack of investment means they must search for bargains and loans.

West Brom are set to miss out on the loan signing of Chaka Traore, with the AC Milan youngster poised to join Palermo on deadline day.

Chaka Traore’s career so far

The 19-year-old was with Parma before making the switch to AC Milan’s academy in 2021, and it’s a move that has worked out for the attacker, who can play in different roles in the final third.

Traore has worked his way through the ranks at San Siro, and he has been rewarded with a few outings in the first-team this season.

The teenager made his debut against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and he has gone on to make four appearances, during which time he has scored two goals, in Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

However, realistically it was always going to be tough for Traore to get the minutes he needs for his development, so a loan switch has been suggested for the attacker.

West Brom to miss out on Chaka Traore

It had been claimed that Albion were among the clubs in the race for the youngster, which wouldn’t come as a surprise.

Even with Andi Weimann and Callum Marshall added to Carlos Corberan’s squad, the Baggies are still arguably short on options in the final third, particularly as there are concerns over Daryl Dike’s ability to stay fit.

Therefore, Traore would have been an exciting addition, with his pace and versatility, meaning he would’ve been someone who brought something different to the team.

But, whilst he will be leaving Milan, a move to The Hawthorns isn’t going to happen, as Sport Italia revealed that Traore is going to be joining Palmero, who are fifth in Serie B.

West Brom’s January transfer plans

This is obviously not ideal for Corberan, as he would’ve welcomed the chance to work with Traore, and, as mentioned, he could’ve brought different qualities to the squad that will be needed during the run-in.

The 2-0 defeat at home to local rivals Wolves in the FA Cup on Sunday means all focus is on the league, and Albion have shown that they can compete with the best in the Championship, so they will feel promotion is a real possibility.

Of course, the big issue surrounding the club is the ownership situation, and the lack of investment from Guochuan Lai means the recruitment team have been searching for bargains and loans this month.

Until any takeover happens, that’s all Albion can do, and Corberan deserves huge credit for doing so well with a squad that was assembled very cheaply in comparison to their rivals.

So, missing out on Traore is a blow, as it’s not like the Baggies can just go out and buy an alternative.

Nevertheless, they have done some good business this month, and Corberan will be prepared to work with the current squad, although you can’t rule out anything as we head into the final day of the window.