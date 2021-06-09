West Brom transfer round-up: Striker eyed, player exit considered, Matheus Pereira latest

West Bromwich Albion are currently in the process of planning for next season, with the Baggies now seeking an instant return to the Premier League after being relegated to the Sky Bet Championship once again.

Aside from eyeing new additions on the playing front, Albion are still yet to appoint a successor to Sam Allardyce at the Hawthorns, with many fans still waiting to find out the identity of the new man who is planning to take the Midlands outfit forwards.

The current speculation surrounding the West Brom hot seat hasn’t take all of the focus away from the ongoing transfer window, with the club having been linked with both incomings and outgoings of late.

New signings will certainly be needed if the Baggies are to get back in the big time at the first time of asking, with many of the current squad having fallen below expectations last term.

Here, we round up all of the latest transfer news that has been swirling around the club in recent days.

Striker eyed

As per Football League World’s exclusive earlier this week, the Baggies are one of several clubs who are said to be eyeing a move for former Glasgow Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty this summer.

The veteran front man is set to turn 34 in September of this year and notched up eight goals for Kilmarnock in Scotland last term as he continued to add to what is a lengthily CV.

Lafferty has past experience of playing in English football for the likes of Norwich City, Burnley and Sunderland and could well be tempted to move back south of the border.

However Albion aren’t the only side interested in the frontman, with Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, Derby County, Birmingham City, Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic all said to be taking a look at the player.

Player exit considered

One player who could well be heading for the exit door this summer, albeit temporarily is goalkeeper Josh Griffiths, with the Daily Mail stating that the Baggies are considering loan offers from Portsmouth and Lincoln City for the teenager.

Still aged just 19, Griffiths shot to the attention of many last term as he helped Cheltenham Town secure the Sky Bet League Two title and could well be set to leap up the divisions next term.

With his chances of becoming West Brom’s number one looking slim at present, another loan move to one of the aforementioned sides in League One could well be something he and the club favours.

Lincoln previously had another keeper, Alex Palmer, on loan from the Baggies in the season just gone, which is a factor that could play into their hands in the race for Griffiths.

Matheus Pereira latest

The talented Brazilian playmaker continues to be linked with a move away for the club, however it has today been stated by Connor Southwell of the Eastern Daily Press that Norwich City are not interested in the 25-year-old.

Pereira is seemingly set to be a wanted man this summer, with TeamTalk previously reporting that Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton and the Canaries are interested in snaring the player away from the Hawthorns this summer.

However Southwell was quick to dispel such rumours from a Norwich perspective as he tweeted the following message:

That is me done for a couple of days. Been hectic and long. Now to enjoy some sunshine and relaxation. Hopefully, when I return we'll have some actual football to discuss! As a leaving gift, Matheus Pereira or Norbert Briasco aren't on #NCFC's radar. See you Friday! — Connor Southwell (@cjsouthwell1902) June 8, 2021

Meanwhile West Ham United’s interest in Pereira is said to have cooled, whilst Leeds United are said to be keen to add the former Sporting Lisbon man to their ranks.

The 25-year-old certainly stood out for his side once more in the campaign just gone as he racked up 12 goals and six assists despite the club’s all round collective performances and could be keen to stay in the top flight.

Originally joining the club permanently in August of last year following an initial loan spell, the attacking midfielder has three years remaining on his current contract.