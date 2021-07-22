West Brom transfer round-up: Sheffield United man targeted, Former player eyed, Update involving West Ham and Sam Johnstone emerges

West Bromwich Albion are currently preparing their squad for yet another Sky Bet Championship promotion charge after being relegated from the Premier League.

Valerien Ismael has been installed as the man to take the Midlands side forwards and we be tasked with getting back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The Baggies have already been busy in the current transfer window, with the likes of Alex Mowatt and Matt Clarke both arriving from Barnsley and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively.

Meanwhile the likes of Rekeem Harper, Ahmed Hegazi and Kieran Gibbs among others have left for pastures new after a mass turnover of the squad.

Here, we round up all of the latest transfer rumours that have been swirling around the Hawthorns in recent days.

Sheffield United man targeted

West Brom are said to be lining up a move for Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick this summer, as per a recent report by Football Insdier.

The experienced frontman was in good form for the Blades last term despite their relegation as he notched up eight goals across all competitions.

McGoldrick only has one year remaining on his current contract at Bramall Lane and could well be moved on as the club looks to cut down the amount of strikers on their books.

It is said further in the report that the Baggies have now made an approach for the 33-year-old.

Former player eyed

The Baggies are also said to be interested in bringing goalkeeper Andy Lonergan back to the club this summer, as per a recent report by The Athletic.

Lonergan was on the books of the Midlands club as recently as last season and it is said that Albion have now made an offer to bring him back to the Hawthorns as a back up option.

The move comes as a result of widespread interest in Sam Johnstone, who is expected to leave the club for the Premier League.

Meanwhile it is expect that either David Button or Alex Palmer will also depart this summer, which would make room for Lonergan to re-join the club.

Update involving West Ham and Sam Johnstone emerges

Meanwhile the Baggies are said to have lowered their asking price for Johnstone this summer, as per a recent report by The Athletic.

It is stated in the report that the Baggies have now dropped the fee they want for the keeper from £20 million to £12 million in a bid to get him off the books more promptly.

Interest in Johnstone is high this summer, with West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur both said to be eying a move for the England international.

West Brom are said to be aware that this window presents arguably their last chance to cash in on the shot stopper, with the former Manchester United man now into the last year of his contract at the Hawthorns.