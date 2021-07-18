West Brom transfer round-up: Matheus Pereira and Sam Johnstone latest, diminishing hopes for Chalobah and Tommy Doyle chase

West Brom will be looking to bounce straight back to the Premier League following relegation to the second-tier last season.

The Baggies, who will have a new man in charge when competitive domestic football returns in three weeks, have seen two new faces arrive this summer, with Alex Mowatt and Matt Clarke joining Valerien Ismael’s side for the upcoming campaign.

As ever expectation levels will be high at The Hawthorns next season, with anything below the top six deemed a failure.

However, with a new manager in who only knows success, and with the quality of additions thus far, there is plenty to be excited about.

Adding to that, The Baggies are also continuing to make moves in the transfer market. Here, we look into the most recent updates coming from The Hawthorns…

Matheus Perieria latest

Perhaps the most important player for West Brom over the last couple years has been Matheus Pereira, however, his time with West Brom is seemingly coming to an end.

The Brazilian playmaker scored 11 times and registered six assists, contributing to 49% of West Brom’s league goals last season. Pereira was a shining light in a season that ultimately ended in relegation, and could now depart.

Saudi-Arabian champions Al-Hilal placed a €7 million bid for the 25-year-old, but the club value him closer to £30 million.

There is also top-tier interest from England and Germany, however, nothing has progressed yet.

Receding hopes for Chalobah

West Brom’s hopes of securing a deal for Trevoh Chalobah have been dented, according to The Athletic. The 22-year-old Chelsea midfielder has been linked with a move to the newly-relegated Championship club for a while now, but their chances of finalising a deal are receding.

Chalobah spent last season with Lorient and made 30 appearances for the French club after spending the previous campaign with Huddersfield

It seems that Albion’s hopes of striking a deal for the former England Under-21 international are not dead, but the move is looking decreasingly likely.

Baggies reject West Ham’s approach for Johnstone

West Ham have seen their opening bid for Sam Johnstone rejected, according to Sky Sports, with The Baggies looking for a figure in the excess of £10million.

It remains to be seen if The Hammers do come back with another offer, but it would be a big blow if they do lose the 28-year-old.

Johnstone was West Brom’s fifth-best performer from the 2020/21 season, according to Whoscored’s rating system, with a rating of 6.74.

West Brom join growing race for Tommy Doyle

Man City midfielder Tommy Doyle has been targeted by no fewer than 10 Championship clubs this transfer window and West Brom have been named as one of them, as reported by FLW in an exclusive story.

With so many potential suitors, the Premier League champions really do have their pick of the bunch.

City will be looking for a club who can offer significant game time, whilst finding a side who play to Doyle’s ball-orientated approach to football.

