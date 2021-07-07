West Brom transfer round-up: Ismael wants Chelsea midfielder, Kean Bryan latest, Arsenal join race for Albion star

West Brom are set for a very busy few weeks as Valerien Ismael looks to make his mark on the squad.

The new boss has already completed the signing of Alex Mowatt, whilst he admitted in his first press conference that Sam Johnstone and Matheus Pereira are likely to move on before the campaign starts.

Those two will bring in pretty hefty fees by Championship standards and Ismael will already be planning on who he can bring in to strengthen the group, with promotion clearly the aim this season.

As you would expect, there has been a lot of talk involving the Baggies and here we provide you with a round-up of what’s going on…

Trevoh Chalobah a target

Midfield is an area that Albion still need to strengthen despite Mowatt’s arrival and the Express & Star have confirmed that Trevoh Chalobah is a target.

The 22-year-old is contracted to Chelsea but he has spent the past few years out on loan and another move seems inevitable in the coming weeks.

Chalobah would bring a presence to the middle of the park and the update states Ismael is happy for the club to pursue his signature.

Kean Bryan remains of interest

The versatile Bryan is a free agent as his deal with Sheffield United expired and it’s no secret that he has been in talks with West Brom.

However, with no deal announced, things appeared to be slowing down on that front but reporter Alan Nixon explained that Albion remain interested and he described talks as ‘ongoing’. So, this is still one to monitor.

Arsenal want Johnstone

As mentioned, the Baggies number one is expected to leave and it has been claimed in recent days that Arsenal are the latest club to show an interest in the stopper.

Buying clubs may try to take advantage of the fact the keeper is entering the final year of his contract, whilst Johnstone is on international duty with England right now, so nothing is imminent, but it’s sure to pick up in the coming weeks.