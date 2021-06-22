West Brom transfer round-up: Baggies dealt 13-assist forward blow, Stoke City midfielder eyed, Striker linked with exit

West Bromwich Albion are all set for yet another big summer of action at the Hawthorns as the club looks to bring in some fresh blood.

And it isn’t just on the pitch that the club are looking to improve, it is also off it, with their hunt for a new manager continuing to dominate the headlines as we head further into the summer.

Valerien Ismael has now emerged as Albion’s main target for the role and it appears that any potential transfer business that they plan to conduct will largely depend if they can snare the Frenchman away from Barnsley or not.

Never the less, the Baggies confine to be linked with moves for several players as they look to secure an instant return to the Premier League after suffering relegation last term.

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for West Brom?

1 of 20 Did Claudio Yacob ever score a goal for West Brom? Yes No

Here, we round up all of the latest transfer rumours that have been swirling around the Hawthorns in recent days.

Baggies dealt 13-assist forward blow

One man who appears to not be heading to the Hawthorns this summer is Kiril Despodov, with Bulgarian news outlet DC news reporting that the forward has now signed a permanent deal with Ludogorets.

It was previously reported that the Baggies were very keen on signing the attacker who notched up six goals and 13 assists last season, however it appears that he has chosen to return to his homeland instead.

Dwight Gayle is also said to have been a target for the Baggies, however that appears to no longer be the case after Chris Wilder was ruled out of the running for the managerial vacancy.

Albion will now switch their attentions to other targets.

Stoke City midfielder eyed

West Brom are also said to be interested in a move for Stoke City midfielder Sam Clucas, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

The Potters are said to have set an asking price of £3 million for the 30-year-old and could well be open to offers this summer.

Albion have already seen several players depart from last season and are in desperate need of reinforcements in key areas.

Clucas has good pedigree at Championship level and is viewed as someone who could help the Baggies gain an instant promotion.

Striker linked with exit

Baggies striker Callum Morton is said to be wanted on loan by Cheltenham Town for next season, according to a report by Gloucestershire Live.

The 21-year-old spent time out on loan with Lincoln City last season and netted three goals in 13 starts for the Imps as they secured a spot in the Sky Bet League One play-off final.

It appears likely that Albion would be keen for the youngster to continue to get first team minutes under his belt, which makes then possibility of yet another temporary move likely.

Morton also had previous loan spells with Braintree and Northampton Town.