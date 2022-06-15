West Brom transfer revelation emerges in key area, loan deal likely

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce is keen to add a forward to his first-team squad but that addition is likely to be a loanee, as per an update from Birmingham Live.

The Baggies currently have a few options up top with Daryl Dike, Kenneth Zohore, Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant all able to ply their trade there for the Baggies.

However, Zohore has been unable to impress since his arrival from Cardiff City back in 2019 and after being left out in the cold by Valerien Ismael, he may not be a key part of Bruce’s first-team plans next season with his contract expiring in 2023.

Can you remember how much West Brom paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 How much did the club pay for Jayson Molumby? £700,000 £800,000 £900,000 £1 million

Grant, on the other hand, is likely to be a key first-teamer but could be played on the wing if Bruce wants to play just one up top, with the 61-year-old keen on switching his side’s formation in time for the 2022/23 campaign. And Robinson hasn’t been able to score consistently either in the last 12 months despite making a decent start to 2021/22.

With this, Grady Diangana failing to live up to his potential yet and Andy Carroll being released this summer, it looks as though the second-tier side have placed a striker at the top of their target list as they try to solve the woes they had in front of goal during the last campaign.

A loan deal is the most likely option at this stage though, possibly no real surprise considering the £7m deal they negotiated for Dike back in January.

Cameron Archer is one potential loanee that has been identified as a target by officials at The Hawthorns.

The Verdict:

This is a very promising sign.

Albion have already added John Swift who scored 11 goals last term and could be a real asset in the second tier once again if he’s played in an advanced midfield role by Bruce – and a fit Dike is likely to get into double figures as well.

Swift and Dike’s presence should add around 15-20 goals to their cause already and they are targeting others as well. If they can pull off a deal for Tom Lawrence or Jed Wallace, that should add more goals to their team and with Karlan Grant on the other wing, they could end up being lethal in front of goal, something they certainly weren’t during the previous term.

Joe Rothwell would have been another good addition in terms of goals and assists as well but it looks as though he may be heading to AFC Bournemouth. Still, Alex Mowatt has shown he can be a contributor going forward from his time at Barnsley and could be a threat.

When you add the goals Semi Ajayi and Kyle Bartley could score from set-pieces, with others also potentially able to contribute, that should give them enough firepower to be in the promotion mix if they can bring in one of Wallace/Lawrence and a forward to challenge Dike for his starting spot.