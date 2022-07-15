West Brom transfer revelation emerges after player exit

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Quevin Castro was the subject of offers from sides in League Two, Serie B and other clubs in League One before deciding to link up with Burton Albion, according to the Express and Star journalist Joseph Masi.

The 20-year-old was a fringe player for the Baggies during the 2021/22 campaign as he made just three competitive appearances, with one of those coming against Arsenal in their 6-0 defeat to the Gunners last year.

This is despite the lack of depth Valerien Ismael and successor Steve Bruce had in the middle of the park, with injuries and suspensions creating a crisis in that area during different points of the season and Robert Snodgrass leaving them with one less option when he left in January.

Quiz: The big West Brom summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 What squad number did Kyle Bartley wear on 21/22? 5 6 15 16

Midfielder Castro spent much more of last season in Albion’s youth system, something that may come as little surprise considering his age and the fact he didn’t have any EFL experience under his belt prior to his arrival at The Hawthorns last summer, previously plying his trade in non-league.

With John Swift and Jason Molumby arriving in the West Midlands this summer though, with the latter making his move permanent, he isn’t likely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet under Bruce during the 2022/23 campaign with the 61-year-old also looking at adding other options in this area.

Former Okay Yokuslu is believed to have engaged in talks about a potential return, with Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury also believed to be on their radar as a potential backup option if a deal for Turkey international fails to materialise.

The Verdict:

The 20-year-old does seem to be a promising player but it feels as though this will be a defining year for his career with the player yet to make a huge impact in the EFL.

He has just one year left on his deal so if he fails to impress and put himself in the shop window at the Pirelli Stadium, that could harm his chances of securing another move to another side in the top four tiers of English football.

Castro may not get a new contract next summer even if he does well, especially if the Baggies are promoted back to the Premier League, so this is a major chance for him to show what he can do.

A move to Italy may have provided him with a fresh start – but he has a big platform to impress on in the third tier and this is why he is probably well served remaining in England at this stage.

Some would argue a move to the fourth tier may have given him the opportunity to play more regularly – but at 20 – he needs to be playing at a higher level if he wants to have any chance of breaking into Albion’s first team in the future.