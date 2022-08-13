West Brom transfer priorities outlined as Steve Bruce signs off departure

West Brom will reportedly look to replace Alex Mowatt in the transfer window, with the midfielder’s departure also freeing up funds elsewhere to add to the squad.

Mowatt, who has fallen down the pecking order significantly since Steve Bruce replaced Valerien Ismael, has been allowed to join Middlesbrough on a season-long loan.

On the face of things, there’s been some surprise amongst West Brom fans that Mowatt has been allowed to leave, particularly with him strengthening what could be a direct rival in the Championship promotion race.

However, Lewis Cox of the Express and Star has outlined how Mowatt’s departure means two things in terms of transfers.

Firstly, he will be replaced by another midfielder. In addition to that, the departure of the 27-year-old will free up funds to strengthen Bruce’s squad elsewhere.

Mowatt scored four goals and registered two assists last season for West Brom after following Ismael to the club from Barnsley, who he had previously helped reach the play-offs in 2020/21.

The midfielder’s departure means #wba will chase extra cover in that department and free up funds to add to their squad. — Lewis Cox (@LewisCox_star) August 13, 2022

West Brom have started the Championship season with back-to-back draws, drawing 1-1 with both Boro and Watford.

Bruce’s side are back in action tomorrow when they face Blackburn Rovers.

The Verdict

On the face of things, it feels quite strange that West Brom have strengthened Boro with the addition of Mowatt.

However, if Mowatt is getting replaced by a midfielder more in the mould of what Steve Bruce is looking for, it’s fair enough.

As is freeing up Mowatt’s wages. He was brought in as a starter on a free transfer, so without knowing the exact sums, he must have been on a decent amount.

That money might be better spent elsewhere than on a player deemed back-up now.

