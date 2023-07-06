West Bromwich Albion will be hoping to challenge for promotion in the 2023/24 season.

The Baggies had a very disruptive campaign last term, with a poor start costing Steve Bruce his job. Then Carlos Corberan came in and surprisingly took the team towards the play-offs, but a drop-off in form saw them miss out.

Corberan will be targeting a strong summer transfer window, especially with the club losing some key players either through sales or contracts expiring.

So, here we have taken a look at all the latest transfer news involving West Brom Football Club…

Watford eyeing ex-West Brom player

According to The Athletic, West Brom’s Championship rivals Watford are in advanced talks to sign Jake Livermore.

Livermore was released by West Brom this summer after his contract came to an end, and the midfielder has been training with Watford.

It is believed Livermore is going to sign a one-year deal and reunite with former Baggies boss Valerien Ismael.

Livermore’s six years at The Hawthorns ended last month, with the 33-year-old playing 216 times for the club and scoring nine goals. He now looks set to come up against West Brom in the 2023/24 season.

Aston Villa complete Rico Richards deal

Aston Villa have signed Rico Richards on a free transfer, after the player was released from West Brom.

The 19-year-old midfielder came through the ranks at Albion and has also represented England at different youth levels.

Richard made his debut for the Baggies in a League Cup defeat to Arsenal while also featuring in a league game, but overall, the young midfielder struggled to break into the first team on a regular basis.

Richards has signed a two-year contract at Villa Park and will now link up with the Premier League sides academy team.

Aston Villa’s academy manager Mark Harrison, who also left West Brom to join Villa in 2019, is looking forward to seeing the player develop.

He said, via the Express & Star: “We are delighted Rico is joining us as he had a number of options but was very keen to come to us.

“He is a young player with potential who has already played at first-team level and previously represented England at youth level.

“He is an attacking player with a lot of creative attributes and has an eye for goal. We look forward to working with him and seeing how he will develop."

Grady Diangana attracting Championship interest

West Brom’s attacking midfielder Grady Diangana is attracting interest from high end Championship teams including relegated Premier League sides, according to a report from the Express & Star.

The 25-year-old arrived at The Hawthorns on loan from West Ham in the 2019/20 season and after netting eight times and registering seven assists, he joined the Baggies on a permanent basis in 2020.

Diangana has played 129 times for the club, scoring 15 goals. His time with the Baggies has seen him operate in the more advanced roles, either as a number 10 or on the wing.

The attacker is contracted to the club until 2025, but it is now being reported that there is interest from the top end of the Championship, and he could be allowed to leave, but not on the cheap.

The report states: “It is understood top-end clubs from the Championship, including relegated Premier League sides, are monitoring the winger’s situation with an eye on moving for the former West Ham United youngster.”