Carlos Corberán has his hands full dealing with the tedious transfer market with more potential departures expected.

West Bromwich Albion’s perilous financial situation has resulted in a very quiet transfer window in terms of incomings with just a week or so left before the deadline.

Josh Maja and Jeremy Sarmiento remain the only two new faces in the building looking to strengthen the forward and creative areas respectively with the head coach having his hands tied in regards to splashing the cash.

Several senior figures have already departed with Dara O’Shea the only player to bring in a significant fee from Burnley. Jake Livermore, David Button, Tom Rogic and Kean Bryan have all left the club with the latter two still yet to find a club while Zac Ashworth and Karlan Grant have made the temporary switch to other EFL outfits.

Transfers so far have not derailed West Brom’s season so far albeit it is early days. An opening day defeat to Blackburn Rovers was compounded by the EFL Cup exit to Stoke City days later. A return to The Hawthorns, however, was much more jubilant, resisting a late scare from Swansea City to secure their first three points of the season.

A point at Elland Road meanwhile means Albion are not miles off the pace from the get-go, holding onto 13th place just three games into the season.

Some more expected activity, however, could potentially have a significant impact on the forthcoming season and prove to be a tough task for the West Brom head coach.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman moves to the West Country

Taylor Gardner-Hickman has joined Bristol City on a season-long loan, as confirmed by the club.

The deal includes an option to buy for Nigel Pearson’s side, with the fee reportedly set at £1.3 million.

Experiencing his breakthrough year under Valérien Ismaël in the 2021/22 season, the 21-year-old made 19 appearances and picked up the club’s Young Player of the Season award for his efforts.

Recording another 31 outings last campaign, the versatile midfielder, however, has struggled for starts and fallen down the pecking order under Corberán.

A chance to another Championship outfit provides the England youth international to earn regular playing time and figure out his favoured position.

Where does Caleb Taylor’s future lie?

Caleb Taylor has come into the West Brom first-team picture this season after being involved regularly during pre-season. The 20-year-old centre-back enjoyed a first big test at senior level last season with Cheltenham Town, playing 45 times and keeping 15 clean sheets for the Robins.

With many expecting the defender to make the jump up this season, a recent update from Corberán suggests he may be set for another loan as he looks for more experience.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, he said: “What will happen is that here, Taylor will get some ideas. Probably out of here he will get some minutes that, right now, I cannot guarantee here. It's true that any minutes he might play out of here that he is going to play will be similar to last year, because 90% of League One teams play with a five, but here we can manage him in a different way. That's why I need to make a decision.

“We need to see what happens in the market. He is a player that I like. I cannot yet say that he needs to go on loan."

Will Kyle Bartley remain at the club?

Recent speculation over Kyle Bartley’s future has been mooted as, according to Lewis Cox of the Express & Star, the defender was involved in training this morning. While things could change, Bartley remains at the club for the time being.

The former Arsenal man arrived in 2018 following Albion’s relegation to the Championship, where he has since played more than 150 times for the club, winning promotion back to the Premier League in that time.

The Baggies are currently well-stocked in central defence with the likes of Erik Pieters, Semi Ajayi, Cédric Kipré and youngster Caleb Taylor all available for selection, potentially paving the way for his departure.