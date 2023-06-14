West Brom will naturally be ambitious about what next season could possibly hold, with the Baggies missing out on the Championship play-offs by three points last time out.

It remains to be seen how the upcoming transfer window plays out at The Hawthorns and what kind of budget is made available by the West Brom hierarchy.

Whilst we wait and see how the summer progresses from a Baggies perspective, here, we take a look at the latest on the West Brom transfer rumours front....

What is the latest West Brom transfer news?

Jamaldeen Jimoh

The Baggies have agreed a deal to sell youngster Jamaldeen Jimoh to Aston Villa for £1 million, as per a report the Express & Star.

West Brom have managed to insert a 10% sell on fee for if Villa opt to cash in on the 16-year-old in the future.

Jimoh is an exciting midfield prospect who has accumulated experience with England at U16 level, whilst Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United held an interest.

Carlos Corberan

Baggies boss Carlos Corberan remains on Leeds United's list as they continue their managerial search following relegation back to the Championship.

As revealed in a report from the Yorkshire Post, the Spaniard's success at Huddersfield Town during the 2021/22 campaign, and his win ratio at West Brom has stood out to the Leeds hierarchy.

It remains to be seen how many other candidates are being considered at this point and how strong their interest is in the 40-year-old, all before even considering if a deal could be struck with a divisional rival.

Grady Diangana and Dara O'Shea

West Brom are willing to listen to offers for important first-team duo Grady Diangana and Dara O'Shea this summer, in an attempt to raise cash.

According to Sunday People (11/06, pg 61), the pair are viewed as saleable assets with the Baggies looking to ease a rather difficult financial situation.

Diangana managed four goals and three assists in 31 appearances for the Baggies last time out, whilst O'Shea is a top defender in the Championship.

Jonathan Panzo

West Brom are expected to miss out on a move for left-footed centre-back Jonathan Panzo, whilst Coventry City have also been chasing the defender.

A report from the Daily Record has suggested that Rangers have agreed a £2.5 million deal for the centre-back who is deemed surplus to requirements at The City Ground.