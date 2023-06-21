It is set to be an incredibly busy summer at West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies narrowly missed out on a play-off place this season, finishing ninth in the table, just three points outside the top six after a final day defeat at Swansea City.

Carlos Corberan will be hoping to mount another promotion challenge next season, but there is significant uncertainty due to the club's financial situation and fears that some of their key players may need to be sold this summer.

There has also been speculation around Corberan's future after he was once again linked with the vacant managerial position at Leeds United, but he looks set to stay with Albion after Football Insider revealed that the Spaniard is now out of contention for the Whites job.

With the transfer window now open for business, we rounded up all the latest news from The Hawthorns.

What is the latest West Brom transfer news?

Defender closing in on Burnley move

Burnley are in advanced talks with the Baggies to sign defender Dara O'Shea, according to Sky Sports.

Football Insider claim that a deal has been agreed between the two clubs and O'Shea will have a medical on Thursday ahead of his move to Turf Moor.

The Clarets have been long-standing admirers of O'Shea and as we exclusively revealed in July, Vincent Kompany was keen to bring the Republic of Ireland international to Lancashire.

O'Shea came through the Albion academy after joining from St Kevin's Boys in 2015 and he has established himself as a regular in recent years, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 41 appearances in all competitions this season and captaining the side on a number of occasions.

But Kompany now looks set to land his man and the 24-year-old's departure will bring in crucial funds for the Baggies.

Leeds United eye midfielder

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Leeds United are interested in Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby.

Molumby initially joined the Baggies on loan from Brighton in August 2021 before making the move permanent last summer and he enjoyed an excellent season this year, scoring four goals and registering four assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old became an increasingly important part of the Albion side over the course of the campaign and his game developed significantly following Corberan's arrival.

However, he could reportedly be sold this summer should the club receive a suitable bid, although it is difficult to assess how serious Leeds' interest is at this point given the Whites are without a manager.

Newcastle United target goalkeeper

Nixon also claims that Newcastle United are plotting a move for Baggies goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.

Magpies director Dan Ashworth is said to be a big admirer of Griffiths and they are reportedly "in strong" for the 21-year-old, who is another player that could be sold this summer.

Griffiths came through the Baggies' academy and he has enjoyed impressive loan spells with Cheltenham Town, Lincoln City and Portsmouth.

Following his recall from Fratton Park in January, Griffiths was handed an opportunity in the Albion first-team with Alex Palmer out injured, keeping four clean sheets in 10 appearances before Palmer's return in April.

Griffiths is unlikely to be able to displace Nick Pope as first-choice at St James' Park immediately and he would face further competition from Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie, but Karl Darlow is expected to depart this summer amid interest from Hull City and Middlesbrough.

Potential Wallace and Swift boost

According to journalist John Percy, the expected sale of O'Shea to Burnley could "prevent the feared fire sale of other coveted players" including influential midfielders Jed Wallace and John Swift.

The pair joined the Baggies last summer and played a key role in their play-off push, with Wallace scoring six goals and providing eight assists and Swift netting seven times and registering 10 assists.

Given that Wallace and Swift are two of Albion's most sellable assets, there had been concerns that they could depart in order to raise funds this summer, but keeping hold of them would be a huge boost for Corberan.