West Brom have lost two games from two in all competitions in a dreadful start to the season - and Carlos Corberan will know that he has it all to do in terms of results and recruitment.

An opening day loss to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship was followed up by a 2-1 loss to Stoke City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, leaving the Baggies in dire need of a win if only for a morale boost. If they are to mount anything remotely close to a promotion charge, the side from Smethwick will need to improve in their recruitment - and Football League World takes you through their latest transfer news.

David Button released

West Brom have released goalkeeper David Button with just three weeks to go in the transfer window. The 34-year-old was not part of Carlos Corberan’s plans, featuring in a league game for the Spaniard just twice - both in February, in a 1-0 win over Coventry City and a 2-0 loss away at local rivals Birmingham City.

Sitting behind Alex Palmer in the pecking order around the time of Corberan’s arrival, other younger goalkeepers including Josh Griffiths and Ted Cann were also better preferred by Corberan, who barely gave the veteran a minute’s thought.

Button’s wage and his squad status meant that it would have been financially non-sensical for West Brom to have kept the 34-year-old on their books, despite signing a new two-year deal last summer.

There is interest from Reading, and the shot-stopper is expected to join the Madejski Stadium in the coming days as he aims to get his career back on track in the third-tier of English football.

Carlos Corberan's words

Speaking after the 2-1 loss to Stoke in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Corberan reiterated the need for new signings - and fast. He said: "The fact that only two players played in the first XI on Saturday shows that we need to add more players to the team, ready to compete at the level the competition demands.

"We know the market is open and we knew that our market would be more used at the end of the market, or our squad would be seen at the end of the market. Still, the market is there but, as I always say, we need to approach the market with the possibilities of the club in mind.

"There are still players that are not yet with us, for example Josh Maja - the striker we have at the club and we still can't yet use. The club still has to grow in terms of players, and in terms of behaviours and in terms of adaption for the possibilities that new players are going to give us.

"I always say as a coach you want to have the players as quick as you can, but I need to adapt to the possibilities we have as a club, so (it's) the one part of patience we need to have as a club to build a squad we want. Every club is going to manage the timing in a different way.

"We are still having conversations with the club to see what things can happen with things we can approach, how we can approach the market, so still for me it's work to do with our communication and co-ordination with the club, but it all depends about our financial possibilities."

Birmingham Live report that there has been no contact between West Brom and Nottingham Forest over forgotten midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

A loan move seemed as though it could be on the cards back in January, according to reports - though O’Brien never made the switch, and with Forest registering him outside of their Premier League squad after winter additions, the former Huddersfield man moved on loan to the MLS as the Reds left him in the cold AFTER the English transfer window.

With O’Brien seemingly on the cuffs of a first-team move and Corberan a fan after their time at Huddersfield, West Brom were the easy link - but a move has not been discussed.