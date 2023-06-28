It’s set to be a busy summer for West Brom as Carlos Corberan prepares for his first full season in charge of the club.

The Spaniard inherited a Baggies side languishing in the bottom three when he was named as Steve Bruce’s successor, and he managed to get them pushing for the play-offs, even if they ultimately came up short.

Despite Corberan’s excellent work, the financial situation at West Brom means optimism is in short supply going forward.

The club have already sold influential defender Dara O’Shea to Burnley in a £7m deal as they look to balance the books, and it’s no secret that further sales could be required in the coming weeks.

What's the latest West Brom transfer news?

So, it could be a hectic few weeks at The Hawthorns, and here we provide a transfer round-up involving all the latest Albion news…

Aston Villa to sign Rico Richards

Unfortunately for Albion, it’s been a common theme for academy players to make the move from West Brom to rivals Aston Villa since several key coaching figures left for the Premier League side a few years ago.

The likes of Finn Azaz, Tim Iroebugnam and Finley Thorndike are just some of the players who have made the switch, and Rico Richards is set to follow. That’s after Football Insider revealed that the midfielder had agreed personal terms, with the move set to be finalised in the coming days when his contract at Albion expires.

Corberan outlines West Brom’s position

As mentioned, it’s well-documented that Albion are in a difficult position financially, with the supporters having regularly protested against Guochuan Lai over the past few months. The club have taken out big loans that need to be repaid, and there’s no parachute payments as they prepare for another year in the Championship.

But, addressing the fans, Corberan explained that he is on board with what’s going on, and he is ready to work with a restricted budget. So, it’s good that all are pulling in the same direction, and he will be trying to target some lower league gems to improve the squad.

Albion target Exeter’s Josh Key

Following on from that, one player believed to be on the radar of the West Midlands’ outfit is Exeter’s Josh Key.

The versatile right wing-back is out of contract in the coming days, and it has been claimed that Albion will rival Plymouth and Swansea for the 23-year-old’s signature, who will command a compensation fee for the Grecians.