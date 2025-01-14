West Bromwich Albion will be hoping to make progress on recruiting a new manager this week after talks for Raphael Wicky broke down.

The Baggies were set to appoint the former Basel and Young Boys head coach after reaching an advanced stage of talks, but issues over Wicky’s coaching staff saw the deal collapse.

Albion were hoping to place someone in the hot seat at The Hawthorns to kick-start their January transfer business, but more candidates are now being interviewed after the vacancy reopened.

While the West Midlands club aren’t set to bring any players into the building until a new man has been put in place, some of their top talent have been linked with a move away.

Any departures at this stage of the season would be a hammer blow for the Baggies, who currently occupy a top-six spot heading into the second half of the Championship season.

Championship table Position Club P GD Pts 1st Leeds United 26 29 53 2nd Burnley 26 22 52 3rd Sheffield United 26 19 52 4th Sunderland 26 17 50 5th Middlesbrough 26 11 41 6th West Brom 26 11 40

With instability surrounding the Black Country outfit at this moment in time, Football League World rounds up the latest transfer stories in B71.

Premier League duo Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea “seriously considering” Josh Maja moves

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes has revealed that Premier League duo Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are both “seriously considering” a move for West Brom's Josh Maja.

The same outlet has reported Albion value their forward at £15 million, which is a considerable figure banded about for a second-tier player, although the price tag is not set to be an issue for both sides.

However, the Baggies are within their rights to hold out for such a high-value bid, with the former Sunderland man still having 18 months left on his contract.

The Nigerian international has been a shining light when leading the line in blue and white, contributing 12 goals so far this season and ranking as the division's second-highest scorer behind Norwich City’s Borja Sainz.

His ability to link up play from deep positions and help transition Albion so fluidly from defence to attack has been invaluable this season, so the Baggies are set to stand firm over any interest and demand a sizeable fee in January for their talisman.

Blackburn Rovers place Jed Wallace on their January wishlist

As per journalist Alan Nixon, West Brom winger Jed Wallace is being touted for a January move to Blackburn Rovers, if the Lancashire outfit fail to agree a deal for Crystal Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp.

In the report, Nixon claims Blackburn will “try for respected Wallace” if Schlupp snubs Rovers, as Albion’s club captain “may seek to move” for more regular gametime for the remainder of the campaign.

Former Millwall man Wallace, who has failed to record a single attacking contribution from 20 Championship matches this season, is also being eyed up by one of his former employers in Portsmouth, while Luton Town held an interest in the 30-year-old last summer.

West Brom to stand firm over incoming Tom Fellows interest

According to a report in the Express & Star, West Brom are not in a position to have to sell Tom Fellows for under his market value and will only entertain official approaches if they are at an acceptable figure.

After Carlos Corberan departed the club back in December, the reported £2.5 million compensation package they received from Valencia has helped ease some financial pressure on the club, meaning Albion won’t be selling any of their top talent cheaply in January.

The 21-year-old prospect has had interest arrive from Premier League clubs Everton and Crystal Palace, but the Baggies are set to stand firm and rebuff any offers that come their way, in order to keep him for the rest of the season and continue their promotion push back to the top flight at full strength.