West Brom's ambition under Carlos Corberan for the 2024/25 season is clearly to push for promotion again, but they will know how crucial the January transfer window is as well.

After a strong start, inconsistency has crept in, but West Brom still remain in the play-offs in fifth in the Championship table. The Baggies have shown strong resilience after a recent run that included numerous draws.

The floor level of performance makes them hard to beat, with Corberan’s tactical approach, marked by a well-drilled defence and an often fluid attack, crucial in making West Brom tough to break down and dangerous at their best when going forward.

The squad’s cohesion, alongside standout performers like Alex Mowatt and Josh Maja, has put the club in a strong position to challenge for a top-six finish or even automatic promotion. However, the January transfer window will be vital.

West Brom must bolster their squad to maintain momentum, especially with key players needing reinforcements or added competition. The Baggies will also face challenges from other promotion-chasing clubs, making January pivotal not just for them but for many Championship sides hoping to secure the final pieces of their promotion puzzle.

Despite their financial situation lacking some clarity heading towards the winter market, with Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports reporting in August that Albion are on course to breach PSR rules, so must agree to deals with the EFL on future transfer prices and wage costs.

Operating under an EFL-imposed business plan could have repercussions, but the Baggies know they must hit the mark with acquisitions. With that in mind, we have looked back in time at times they botched and misjudged transfers with five of West Brom's worst signings ever, which they will be looking to avoid a repeat of.

Kenneth Zohore

A player who was always likely to feature here, Kenneth Zohore is in with a shout as West Brom's worst-ever signing, never mind just in recent years. The West Midlands club paid £8 million to sign him from Cardiff City in 2019 and got very little in return for that sizeable fee.

West Brom often unsuccessfully attempted to offload the Dane on a number of occasions. He bagged five goals in 23 appearances in total, with two of his three goals for the club coming in consecutive weeks in the 2019/20 season, with late equalisers from the penalty spot against Reading and Derby County.

Expected to provide a physical presence up front, Zohore struggled with form, fitness, and consistency. Ultimately, he failed to establish himself as a reliable option in attack. Loan spells followed, and he ultimately became an expensive flop for the Baggies.

Nicolas Anelka

Another of the biggest flops of West Brom’s recent history, Nicolas Anelka’s time at the club was dreadful, with the World Cup and Champions League winner a disappointment, both on and off the pitch.

Signed in 2013, the veteran forward was expected to bring experience and quality, but instead delivered just two goals in 12 appearances. His time at the club was overshadowed by the controversial "quenelle" gesture celebration, which led to a five-match ban and a hefty fine. Anelka’s behaviour not only damaged his reputation but also tarnished West Brom's image.

He left the club under a cloud, abruptly announcing his departure on social media before his contract was officially terminated. It was an ill-fated signing for a player who looked arrogant, and the club needed the opposite of what Anelka brought.

Oliver Burke

As the marquee signing of Guochuan Lai's first summer as owner, high expectations surrounded Oliver Burke when he made his £15 million switch from RB Leipzig in 2017. Known for his blistering pace and physical prowess, Burke struggled to replicate the potential he had shown at Nottingham Forest.

In his debut season with Albion, Burke was largely a peripheral figure in a season where they were relegated to the Championship for the first time since 2009/10. Many hoped he'd shine in the second tier, but he went on to make just five more league appearances for West Brom, with subsequent loan spells at Celtic and Alaves.

West Brom would never make much back on him despite the fairly successful signing of Callum Robinson as part of a swap deal years later. Burke left the club with just four goal contributions in 24 appearances in total. He was a totally forgettable signing at the Hawthorns and the type that they will hope to never see again.

Related West Brom concern raised as January transfer window looms FLW's West Brom fan pundit has indicated the Baggies must act for this factor in January

Zhang Yuning

While Burke’s signing is often viewed as the most ill-fated of the Lai era, Zhang Yuning’s transfer stands out as one of the most bewildering. The Chinese striker arrived at West Brom in 2017 for a reported £6 million fee, but the deal is believed to have been entirely financed by owner Lai.

That somewhat spared the club serious financial hit for a then 22-year-old with potential. However, despite the outlay, Zhang never made a single appearance for the Baggies, not even featuring in a competitive matchday squad, which made it bewildering. His arrival felt more like a business move than a footballing decision.

After an unremarkable loan stint in Europe, Zhang eventually returned to China, where he has enjoyed a more fruitful spell at Beijing Guoan ever since, netting 51 goals in 132 games. While his performances back home have shown much more of his ability, his West Brom tenure will forever be remembered as a strange and ineffective piece of business.

Diego Lugano

The theme of this piece has largely been mistakes from West Brom's various Premier League stints in the last few decades, and Diego Lugano's time at the club is widely regarded as a misstep in his otherwise distinguished career. Signed in 2013, the experienced Uruguayan defender was expected to bring a degree of experience and defensive solidity, but his performances fell well short of expectations.

Lugano struggled with the speed of the Premier League, often looking off the pace and out of position. His lack of mobility and poor decision-making were frequently exposed, resulting in costly errors at the back. One of the most memorable low points came in a crucial match against Aston Villa, where Lugano's clumsy defending led to a 4-3 defeat.

His inability to adapt to English football contributed to Albion’s defensive instability that season, where Lugano managed just nine league appearances and failed to make a positive impact before being released after one disappointing season. His signing proved to be a major miscalculation, and one West Brom will not want to emulate any time soon.