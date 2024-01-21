Despite a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Norwich City on the weekend, West Brom are still in the race for the play-offs and find themselves in fifth place with 18 games remaining.

It's well-documented that the Baggies don't have the finances that many other Championship clubs do, and this was seen with the club's summer business, making only three first-team signings, two of them being loans.

Carlos Corberán only has a small squad at his disposal, but it's fair to say he's getting the best out of it and the Baggies have surpassed people's expectations this season.

The January transfer window is a huge month for the club and Corberán will be hoping to strengthen his side in an attempt to secure a play-off place. It's been a quiet month so far for the club with just one signing coming through the doors, coming in the form of Bristol City man Andreas Weimann joining the club on loan until the end of the season.

Here is the latest West Brom transfer news...

Tom Fellows latest

The Daily Mail reported in its print edition (January 20th, page 9) that Baggies man Fellows was attracting the interest of Everton and Championship rivals Leicester City.

The 20-year-old winger is out of contract at the Hawthorns in the summer and would be available on the cheap this month given his contractual situation.

The winger featured off the bench for the club during the first-half of the season before earning his first start of the campaign away to Swansea on New Year's Day. He impressed that day, playing the full 90 minutes, and has impressed in further starting appearances, scoring against Aldershot in the FA Cup and Blackburn Rovers in the league.

At 20-years-old, Fellows looks like he could be a Baggies' star in years to come and everyone at the club should desperately want to keep him at the Hawthorns.

However, West Brom's finances, coupled with Fellows' contract situation, means he's a very attractive prospect and if there is no new deal in sight, the club's owners may be tempted to cash in on the youngster this month.

West Brom are one of many clubs interested in Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt, according to Alan Nixon's Patreon.

The Leeds man has struggled for minutes at Elland Road this season and, at 21-year-old, needs to be playing regular football at this stage of his career.

The Baggies face stiff competition for the Leeds man, with Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic said to be keen, along with Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle.

However, it's reported that Leeds want the Baggies, one of their direct promotion rivals, to pay Gelhardt's wages in full if he was to make the move to The Hawthorns, which could be a potential stumbling block for any move given the Baggies' financial situation.

Andreas Weimann makes transfer claim

The Baggies completed their first deal of the January transfer window when they recently announced the signing of Austrian international Andreas Weimann on loan until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at Ashton Gate at the end of the season and appears keen to use his loan spell at The Hawthorns to earn a longer, more permanent deal with the club.

Andi Weimann's form over the past five seasons - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2019/20 47 9 7 2020/21 8 2 0 2021/22 47 22 10 2022/23 47 7 6 2023/24 22 1 1

Weimann told the Express & Star, “There was a clause in my contract which I think the club (Bristol City) didn’t want to trigger but I have been around long enough to know that that’s football.

“I am excited to be here now. It is until the end of the season and I guess it is down to me to show what I can do. Hopefully if it all goes well we can extend it but for now until the end of the season I just want to show what I can do and we go from there.

"It is in my hands. If I don’t play well then I can’t expect to get offered a contract. If I perform and if it works we will see what happens. For now I am ready to get minutes and get started."

At 32-years-old, it remains to be seen if it would be good business giving Weimann a permanent deal, but if he impresses for Corberán's side from now until the end of the season, the club may have no choice but to sign him.