West Brom boss Carlos Corberan knows he will have to be patient if he is to land the targets he wants to with the Championship season upcoming.

The Baggies only amassed 66 points last season as they failed to nail down a play-off space, despite the best efforts of the Spaniard who couldn't quite clean up Steve Bruce's mess of two wins in his first 15 games.

Whilst they looked to be cruising to a top-six finish, the wheels slightly came undone - and Corberan will aim to fix that up ahead of what will be a challenging campaign.

But with money in short supply in Smethwick, Corberan knows he must be patient ahead of the new season in order to mount a promotion charge - as per the club's chiefs. Football League World takes a look at the latest in the Baggies' summer.

Jake Livermore's next move

Jake Livermore has been linked with Watford amid a trial he underwent under former Albion boss Valerien Ismael’s control.

The midfielder spent six-and-a-half years at the Hawthorns after his move from Hull City in 2017, making 205 league appearances for the Baggies in a career that left him well respected by fans for the majority of his spell.

However, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, he is back on the transfer scrapheap, entering advanced negotiations with the Hornets and playing in a trial match behind closed doors against Arsenal, looking to earn a contract with his former boss.

What have club chiefs said about West Brom’s transfer activity?

Managing Director, Mark Miles, suggests that the club are waiting for other clubs to do transfer business and wait for deals to become available to them, rather than be proactive. He said: “I think the market is very quiet at the moment, it almost needs a domino effect, some things to start happening with players to ripple its way through. There’s not a lot happening at the moment but a lot happening behind the scenes.

“Just because things haven’t been announced, it doesn’t necessarily mean nothing’s happening. We’re not reliant on getting out before we get in, we can bring in. The next bit of business we do might be a couple of ins, the next bit might be a couple of outs, there’s no requirement to get out before we get in, we can play around with that.

“But we also need to be mindful something might just arise tomorrow and we need to be in position to strike if that’s the person we want. Last year we did that with Okay Yokuslu - he suddenly became available and we were in a position to strike. We need to be able to do that now.”

Centre-back targets

Dara O’Shea departed for Burnley in June for a fee of £7million, which has left the Baggies short in terms of numbers at the back that they can rely on. West Brom only have Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi and Cedric Kipre who can play as out-and-out centre-backs, but they will surely be looking to strengthen.

The Express and Star suggest that the club will be searching in the lower-leagues to save money amid their financial problems, though it remains to be seen who they will plunge for as the transfer window whittles itself down to just seven weeks left.

The same has happened in recent seasons, with the signing of youngster Brandon Thomas-Asante from Salford City proving to be relatively successful for such a cheap price.