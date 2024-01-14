West Brom are on cloud nine right now after a 4-1 drubbing of Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon, in a result which keeps them in fifth position in the Championship table.

And with a takeover thought to be edging closer, with Florida-based businessman Shilen Patel in talks with the Baggies hierarchy, there may be light in the end of the tunnel both on and off the pitch.

Albion have two weeks left, however, of the transfer window to make some moves to strengthen their hand for the remaining months of the season - let's round up the latest transfer news from the weekend.

Corberan speaks out on potential Bristol City transfer

Most managers tend to not speak about players from other clubs that they have been linked with, but Carlos Corberan was happy to talk about potential Baggies signing Andi Weimann this weekend.

As revealed by BristolLive before the weekend, Albion and Bristol City were in talks to send the 32-year-old Austria international to The Hawthorns, with Corberan keen to add some more depth in the attacking areas of the pitch.

Andreas Weimann's Bristol City Championship Stats 2022-23 Appearances 43 Average Minutes Per Game 70 Goals 6 Assists 5 Shots Per Game 0.9 Big Chances Missed 6 Big Chances Created 9 Touches Per Game 30.0 Key Passes Per Game 0.6 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.5 Possession Lost Per Game 9.0 Stats Correct As Per Sofascore

"He's a player that I know that the club is working on to make it happen, and if at the end the club can finish the work and we can add him to the club I will give you my full opinion if this happens," Corberan said after the Blackburn win, per BirminghamLive.

"It still didn't happen but he's a player the club are working to make it happen."

Bristol City boss Liam Manning has also confirmed that talks are taking place around the deal, saying: “It’s a possibility.

“It’s something that I don’t really want to talk about until it’s confirmed and finalised but, yeah, it’s a possibility it might happen.”

West Brom join chase for Leeds attacker

The Baggies are seemingly in the mix for another attack-minded player as well as Weimann, but they will likely be restricted to either loan moves or cheap deals because of their financial situation without a takeover for now.

And per The Sun's Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, Corberan is keen to sign Leeds forward Joe Gelhardt, who he did not work with when the Spaniard was Marcelo Bielsa's assistant at Elland Road as their times did not overlap, but is still keen to acquire the 21-year-old.

Daniel Farke has seemed in no mood to let Gelhardt out on loan at this moment, but that stance may change towards the end of the transfer window - it would be a surprise however if Leeds were to loan the youngster out to a potential promotion rival.

Celtic and Rangers have also been linked with Gelhardt, as well as Plymouth and Blackburn Rovers.

Young West Brom player returns to Baggies following loan

In a surprise twist, West Brom striker Mo Faal's loan deal at League Two side Doncaster Rovers has ended early.

A season-long deal was penned in the summer for the 20-year-old, and he netted nine times in all competitions for the Yorkshire outfit.

However, Rovers manager Grant McCann has revealed that Faal told him before the weekend that he wanted to go back to the Baggies despite his regular game-time, therefore he has been recalled - it now remains to be seen what happens with the youngster next, but it's unlikely he will get first-team minutes for Albion this season.