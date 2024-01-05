West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan will be hoping the club’s board will allow him to bring in some fresh personnel this month.

The Midlands side had to endure a very difficult summer transfer window as their ongoing takeover concerns impacted their finances, which meant there was very limited transfer business allowed.

In fact, Corberan was only able to bring in three new players during the summer, but despite that, he has still managed to get West Brom competing at the top of the Championship.

The club have come into January sitting in the play-off places, with 42 points in fifth place, six behind third-place Leeds United, and three ahead of Hull City in seventh.

Corberan will be keen on the second half of the season going as well as the first half of the campaign, and to do that, he may have his eye on one or two new additions.

So, here we have looked at the latest transfer news involving West Brom Football Club…

It was reported earlier this week that a host of Championship sides are interested in signing AFC Bournemouth striker Keiffer Moore this month.

Moore has fallen down the pecking order at Bournemouth, so teams such as Ipswich Town, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, Sunderland, and West Brom are keen on signing the 31-year-old.

However, in a further update, it has been claimed by talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, that Bournemouth would be willing to let Moore leave, but his departure will depend on them signing a replacement first.

So, it seems that Moore could be on the move this month, but these interested clubs may have to wait for the Premier League side to bring in their own forward first.

West Brom interested in Chelsea’s Andrey Santos

Chelsea signed midfielder Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama in January 2023 in a deal reported to be worth £13 million.

Santos was immediately sent back on loan to the club before joining Nottingham Forest in the summer, as Chelsea hoped he would gain valuable Premier League experience with them.

However, the midfielder only appeared twice for the club, and that resulted in Chelsea recalling him at the start of this month.

Now, according to Graeme Bailey on HITC, the teenager could be set for another loan spell but this time in the Championship.

Bailey claims that West Brom, Sunderland, and Hull City are all interested in signing Santos this month, and he could easily end up at any three of these clubs.

West Brom’s January transfer plans

As previously mentioned, ongoing financial concerns at the Hawthorns has meant transfer business has been tricky for the club in the last 12 to 18 months.

However, there could be good news for this month, as according to Lewis Cox, it is hoped that the Baggies will be able to move for two new forwards before the market closes at the end of this month.

The Midlands side are currently up for sale, so it is unclear what impact this will have on what the club can do this month.