West Bromwich Albion will be looking to have a better transfer window this time around compared to the summer one.

The Baggies faced a very difficult summer, as their ongoing financial issues and the fact the club is up for sale meant manager Carlos Corberan wasn’t given the funds he probably required to make changes in the summer.

The Midlands side brought in just three new players over the summer, with two being loan deals and one a free transfer.

But that hasn’t stopped West Brom from having a strong campaign, as the club is in the mix for the play-offs, with them being one of the more consistent sides in this season's Championship.

Given the position they are in, Corberan will be keen to further aid their promotion bid, so he will hope there is room for him to make a few additions this month.

It was reported last week that a host of Championship sides, which include West Brom, are interested in signing AFC Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore this month.

Moore has fallen down the pecking order at the Premier League side, so teams such as Ipswich Town, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, and Sunderland are also interested in the forward.

In a further update regarding Moore, it has been reported by journalist Alan Nixon, that Sunderland are considered to be the frontrunners for Moore, but the Welsh international is likely going to follow what is the best deal for himself, which will likely include the best wage possible.

Therefore, this means West Brom could be at a disadvantage in their pursuit of the 31-year-old, as their ongoing takeover means they may not have that much in the budget to offer Moore more than other sides.

Don Goodman highlights issues facing West Brom in January

Don Goodman has credited Corberan for making West Brom a difficult team to beat, but he believes there are two issues facing the club this January.

He thinks they may be unable to convince Premier League clubs to loan them players, as the loanees they’ve had in the past have struggled to play. While he also thinks their financial constraints mean they may be unable to attract the best youngsters to the club.

Goodman said: “They're in a very difficult place.

“First of all, I have got to give credit to Carlos Corberan and for getting them where he's got them in the face of adversity because they’ve got no money.

“They’ve only brought in a couple of loans, obviously Jeremy Sarmiento was one, and I think Pipa is another one.

“I remember this time last year, Marc Albrighton came in, but he only made eight starts. Sarmiento has only made seven and Pipa has only made one. That worries me about how they’ll convince Premier League clubs to let them have their top youngsters because loan players haven’t really been given an opportunity and that might go against them.

“They've got a really established experienced starting XI, who are really adept at carrying out Carlos Corberan’s tactical plans, and they are masterful in the main because I’ve got to be honest, I don't think West Bromwich Albion are the best team in this league. I think there are better teams below them.

"Tactically they’re on point and with the experience that they’ve got, they know how to stop teams. They’ve got the second-best defence in the league behind Leicester, so they don’t have issues at that end of the pitch.

"But they’ve lost Sarmiento, they’re going to lose Grady Diangana to AFCON, and although they’ve got young players like Tom Fellows, who I really like, that wide forward area is one that they need to look at.

“The worry for me is their financial constraints and whether they can attract the best of the Premier League’s youngsters. It’s not going to be easy.”

West Brom suffer potential blow in race for West Ham player

West Brom are said to be interested in signing West Ham United striker Callum Marshall, but could be about to miss out on his signing after Michail Antonio suffered an injury, as reported by Claret & Hugh.

The report reveals that the Baggies are among the sides interested in signing the young striker on loan this month.

However, the Premier League side have suffered a blow with fellow striker Antonio being ruled out until February, and that means that a loan move for Marshall has been put on hold.

The Midlands side are in need of attacking reinforcements this month, as the club don’t have a vast amount of options at the end of the pitch, as Daryl Dike has only just returned to first-team action.