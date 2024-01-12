West Brom have had a solid start to the Championship season after what looked to be a rocky campaign due to their lack of summer activity - but Carlos Corberan knows his side will have to continue their good form heading into the second half of the season.

42 points from 26 games would almost be automatic promotion form in previous seasons gone by, and if it wasn't for the likes of Leicester dominating the league alongside Southampton and Ipswich putting up superb numbers, the Baggies would be right in the chase. The harsh reality is that they aren't though, and with other clubs such as Hull making some superb signings already in the window, West Brom do need to be careful to preserve their play-off push.

That could well come in the form of new signings, and with plenty on the market after a lack of minutes in the first-half of the season, it's a market Corberan knows he could well take advantage of. Football League World takes a look at the latest transfer news at the Hawthorns.

Kieffer Moore appears to have been linked with almost everybody at present, but there aren't many more promising clubs to join than West Brom in the Championship at the moment.

Daryl Dike has only just returned from his injury hell, and in his absence the Baggies have had to rely on Brandon Thomas-Asante to lead the line.

Whilst he's done a decent job, the Baggies need more firepower - and with Championship experience as a bonus - if they are to maintain their play-off push and be comfortable in doing so.

Moore would be the ideal forward, and he's been linked with the Baggies in recent days. There have been a multitude of other clubs linked with his services, though the Baggies are reportedly in the race.

The Tom Fellows saga

Reports earlier in the week suggested that Everton were keeping tabs on Albion youngster Tom Fellows, with the youngster's reputation increasing after scoring his first goal for Corberan's men in the 5-2 FA Cup third round win over Aldershot at the Hawthorns.

Fabrizio Romano posted on Wednesday that the Toffees were ‘monitoring’ the 20-year-old for a potential summer move given that the academy graduate would be out of contract in the summer - with potential new owners 777 Partners ‘liking’ the player before signing and loaning the midfielder.

However, local newspaper Express and Star suggest that Albion chiefs are in talks to secure Fellows’ future at the club, with behind-the-scenes talks to extend his contract at the club underway.

Fellows would be able to speak to clubs outside of England about signing a pre-contract for a nominal fee, before being allowed to talk to English clubs at the start of June if his contract isn’t resolved by then.

Battle with Cardiff for Turkish striker

The Baggies reportedly are in battle to sign Fenerbahce attacker Mehmet Nayir in the winter window - though they face a losing battle against Cardiff in the race for his signature.

Having moved to the Istanbul-based giants back in July, the 30-year-old has found game time hard to come by with just six starts and despite making his international debut this year, there isn’t enough game time whilst battling with stars such as Michy Batshuayi, Edin Dzeko and Josh King for the starting berth in the line-up.

Fenerbahce striker stats, 2023/24 Appearances Goals Edin Dzeko 23 17 Michy Batshuayi 21 8 Josh King 17 4 Mehmet Nayir 13 0

As a result, Albion have registered their interest in the star, but BBC Sport state that Cardiff have made an official report whilst Albion have yet to make contact with the Turkish outfit. Furthermore, given that Cardiff boss Erol Bulut formerly managed Fenerbahce, there is a personal aspect that could enhance Cardiff’s position.