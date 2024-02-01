As the final hours of the January transfer window tick down, clubs across the country will be scrambling around for some last-minute deals.

One of those clubs is West Bromwich Albion, who are aiming to bolster their squad to maintain a promotion push back to the Premier League.

Despite a worrying financial situation in the background, the Baggies currently occupy a spot in the play-off places under Carlos Corberan, who has transformed the side since taking over in October 2022.

In order to keep themselves in the promotion picture, Albion have recruited two new faces to B71 so far during January, with experienced forward Andi Weimann joining on a loan deal from Bristol City, while exciting youngster Callum Marshall has also arrived on loan from Premier League outfit West Ham.

New faces are expected to surface at The Hawthorns by the 11pm deadline, and Football League World takes you through the latest transfer news building in the Black Country.

West Brom close in on Mikey Johnston loan signing

West Brom are closing in on a loan deal for Celtic forward Mikey Johnston, with the Scotsman expected to undergo a medical at Albion’s training ground today, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.

As reported by the Express & Star, the 24-year-old has been the club’s first-choice winger target, and paperwork is expected to be finalised to get the deal over the line.

The deal is understood to be a straight loan, with no option or obligation to make the transfer permanent.

Johnston signed a professional contract with Celtic after progressing through the youth ranks and has registered over 50 appearances in the Scottish Premiership.

Johnston was loaned out to Portuguese side Vitória Guimarães last term, netting three goals and producing five assists as he looked to maintain his fitness.

The Glaswegian will bring much-needed creativity as well as competition on the flanks, with the added depth helping to revitalise the squad ahead of a strenuous period of the second tier campaign.

West Brom eye move for Aston Villa defender Calum Chambers

West Brom are also keen on signing Aston Villa defender Calum Chambers before the end of the transfer window.

As reported by journalist Mike McGrath, Albion are eyeing up a move for the 29-year-old, who has received very limited gametime at Villa Park since arriving from Arsenal.

McGrath claims a host of Championship sides are vying for Chambers’ signature, but the Baggies are currently the frontrunners, with Carlos Corberan keen on recruiting a central defender who can potentially play in defensive midfield, to cover the absence of Jayson Molumby.

Chambers has featured in three UEFA Conference League group games for the Villans but is yet to make a Premier League appearance this term under Unai Emery.

West Brom agree seven-figure deal for youth departure

West Brom have agreed a seven-figure sum with Aston Villa to sell promising youngster Keilan Quinn.

According to The Athletic, the Premier League outfit have made a £1 million offer for the 16-year-old, which has been accepted by Albion.

The midfielder is set to make the switch to Villa Park and will immediately join their U16 side as part of the youth academy.

Quinn has featured regularly for the U18 side for the Baggies this season and is seen as a promising talent by the Championship outfit.

This fee will be a welcome boost as the club looks to keep itself financially secure before a completed takeover arrives.