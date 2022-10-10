West Brom transfer flashpoint left Steve Bruce furious and caused friction with board amid today’s sacking

West Brom have finally bit the bullet and parted ways with manager Steve Bruce, with the club sliding down the Championship table.

The Baggies are a side who want to be near the top end of the table and installed Bruce as boss midway through the last campaign. They had begun to stumble under Valerien Ismael and despite making the change, the new manager couldn’t take them any higher in the league. The club fell to tenth and he has now had a full summer to bring in the types of player he wants.

It hasn’t worked out for the boss though, with the side now staring the relegation places in the face. It’s led to the Baggies sacking Bruce – but it’s now been revealed via the Daily Mail that part of the reason for his dismissal comes down to a fallout between manager and the board, when he wasn’t backed in the window – with the publication suggesting that Bruce was ‘furious’.

Bruce did manage to sign two high-class EFL names in Jed Wallace and John Swift but it’s emerged that he also wanted to try and add Steven Alzate and Josh Onomah to their ranks. The former of the two plays for Brighton and was clearly available on loan having since been sent out to Standard Liege. The Baggies though seemingly wouldn’t relent on bringing the player in on a short-term basis and did likewise with Onomah, who managed four goal contributions in eight starts for Fulham last season.

He was also seemingly available on loan but ended up staying with the Cottagers as West Brom wouldn’t sanction the move. That led to some apparent unhappiness on the part of Bruce, who no doubt feels those two could have added even more to the squad – and perhaps wouldn’t have seen them slide down the table.

Ultimately though, the players weren’t added and Bruce had to work with what he had – and it hasn’t worked out, with the Baggies now looking for a new manager.

The Verdict

Steve Bruce is not a bad manager when you look at his CV but it must have been a case of wrong place and wrong time for the boss.

West Brom were in a downward spiral when Bruce joined up with the Baggies and had stopped scoring goals and stopped winning. It would be a hard task for most managers to come in and stop the rot there but Bruce took it on. He got goals back in the side but the results didn’t always come with it and it led to them dropping out of the play-off spots.

Given the investment over the summer and some of the players he has brought in like Wallace and Swift, you would have thought their fortunes might at least be a little better. It really hasn’t been though and no matter what the club do, it just doesn’t seem to be working for the side.

It seems the best call then to get rid of Bruce because his tactics and philosophy just clearly aren’t a match for the club and they can now have a refresh in their squad.