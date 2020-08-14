‘They should avoid this, 100%’ – West Brom plot transfer move for 29-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are weighing up a move for Everton striker Cenk Tosun, as per Sporx.

The Turkish forward spent time out on loan at Crystal Palace in the season just gone, having found it tough to cement a starting spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s Toffees team.

And it has now emerged that the Baggies hold an interest in the 29-year-old.

So, is Tosun the type of player West Brom need to be signing? Would he be a shrewd investment for Bilic’s side?

The team here at FLW take a look…..

Jacob Potter

I like the sound of this one.

West Brom are definitely going to need to sign a striker in the summer transfer window, as I don’t think their current options are good enough at this moment in time.

Hal Robson-Kanu, Kenneth Zohore and Charlie Austin aren’t going to be players that are going to score consistently for the Baggies next season in the Premier League, so they need to look at alternatives as soon as possible.

Tosun has Premier League experience with both Everton and Crystal Palace, and he’s shown that he can score goals in the top-flight.

He’s a target man as well so he would suit West Brom’s style of play, as he’d be able to hold the ball up and bring other players into attacks.

He’s exactly the type of player they should be looking at this summer.

George Harbey

They should avoid this, 100%.

Albion certainly need to bring in another striker this summer as I don’t believe that Charlie Austin, Kenneth Zohore and Hal Robson-Kanu have enough goals between them to fire the Baggies to safety in their first season back in the Premier League next term.

They need someone who knows how to find the net in the Premier League, and I don’t think Tosun is that man.

His goalscoring record since joining Everton has been poor and he has struggled to adapt to life in England, and I think it would be a risk to sign him when he’d be on relatively high wages.

There are better options out there for Albion and for Slaven Bilic this term, and they need to recruit wisely.

Ned Holmes

I don’t like this one, if I’m honest.

West Brom do need to sign at least one new striker in the summer window but I’m not convinced that Tosun is the right man for the job.

He struggled to find the net regularly for Everton, who are an established Premier League club, so I don’t think he is someone that the Baggies can rely upon.

On top of that, he’s unlikely to come on a particularly cheap contract and West Brom should be looking at value for money.

This is exactly the sort of risky signing they should be avoiding, for me.