West Brom transfer boost revealed as rivals’ stance emerges on Derby County star

Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers have downplayed reports linking them to Derby County captain Tom Lawrence, according to an update from the Daily Record.

The 28-year-old was one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Rams when available, recording 11 goals and five assists in 38 league appearances last season as he had the unenviable task of trying to lead an inexperienced group of players to a miraculous survival after they were deducted 21 points in total.

Despite looking favourites to remain afloat in the division in the early stages of this calendar year, potentially boosting the Rams’ chances of retaining him, their poor form towards the end of the campaign sealed their fate as they were relegated to League One.

Their chances of retaining the Welshman looked slim even before Wayne Rooney’s departure – but following the Manchester United legend’s decision to leave Pride Park – it feels inevitable that his former captain will also move on.

He has been linked with numerous teams in recent months and Steve Bruce’s West Brom are one of those sides, though they aren’t the only club in the race with the Daily Mail claiming that Sheffield United, Watford and the Gers are all interested in recruiting him.

However, the latter have downplayed reports linking the Glasgow-based side with a move for the Rams’ skipper according to the Daily Record, potentially boosting the Baggies’ chance of bringing him in.

The Verdict:

It would be very interesting if the Baggies were to bring him in because they already have Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana, Jed Wallace and Callum Robinson available as wing options at The Hawthorns.

None of the quartet will want to be left out of the matchday squad altogether but there’s a real chance one will be if all four of their existing options and potential arrival Lawrence are all fit.

At this stage, you just feel the Baggies would benefit from targeting other areas including their striker department and though the Derby man can play in this role, he isn’t exactly an orthodox option there.

You have to admire Albion for looking to bring in as much attacking firepower as possible though – because they were woeful in front of goal and desperately need a shake-up in the final third.

Right now though, they would benefit from pursuing a striker, a left-back instead to provide competition for Conor Townsend and another central midfielder would also benefit them to provide a fresh voice in the middle of the park.