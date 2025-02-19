This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are once again in the mix for a play-off place in the Championship this year.

The Baggies earned a fifth-place finish in the second division in the previous campaign under Carlos Corberan, missing out on promotion with a semi-final loss to Southampton.

Tony Mowbray is now in charge after the Spaniard departed for Valencia in December, but West Brom face competition from a number of clubs with still over a dozen games remaining.

Supporters will be hopeful that this sustained push for the play-offs can ultimately lead to promotion, either this year or in the next, as they look to grow back into being a Premier League regular.

Positive West Brom trajectory claim

When asked whether the club is in a better or worse position than 12 months ago, FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Callum Burgess claimed things are better.

He has highlighted the younger nature of the squad and that, under Shilen Patel's ownership, the signings that have been made that have improved Albion’s current and long-term position.

“Some people might look at certain players we’ve sold over the last year or two, the likes of Okay Yokuslu, Alex Palmer, Brandon Thomas-Asante, and Conor Townsend and say we might be in a worse position, but I think I’d be inclined to disagree,” Burgess told Football League World.

“In terms of some of the signings we’ve made, we’ve tried to bring in young players, the likes of Isaac Price for example, and Tojbjorn Heggem — even though he’s a bit older.

“They’re players who, for the fee you’ve paid for them, you’d definitely get a lot back in a decent amount in return, I believe, when they’ve spent a fair bit of time at Albion.

“Heggem was only a few hundred thousand, and Isaac Price was around £2 million.

“I think he can go on to become a great player at Championship level.

“And of course, Tammer Bany is another example of looking overseas to hopefully get some players in for decent value.”

West Brom's new model could lead them to the Premier League

Burgess believes that continuing with this model is the right path forward, as it has the potential to lead to Premier League football in the future.

“And if Albion keep up that trend of looking overseas, and also trying to invest in young players, then the future will be bright for Albion,” he continued.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of February 19th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 33 +48 72 2 Sheffield United 33 +24 70 3 Burnley 33 +30 65 4 Sunderland 33 +20 62 5 Blackburn Rovers 33 +8 51 6 West Brom 33 +11 48 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

“Whether it’s the players who take Albion into the Premier League, or to be sold for decent value into the future, it’s definitely the model to be looking at in the Championship.

“Hopefully Albion can keep looking at young talent to take them into the Premier League in the future.”

West Brom are currently sixth in the Championship table, one point clear of seventh place Coventry City.

West Brom benefitting from greater stability

The new owners arrived around 12 months ago, and the stability that they afford the club is already benefitting them.

Losing Corberan was a blow, no doubt about it, but the opportunity to manage Valencia was too difficult to turn down at this stage of his career.

Bringing in Mowbray was a smart move, and their recruitment continues to look sharp.

While promotion this year will be a difficult task given the competition, Albion look to be heading in the right direction at the moment and could be in contention again next year.