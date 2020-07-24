West Brom touted to make key additions this summer ahead of PL return

Kevin Phillips has suggested that West Bromwich Albion need to sign three or four players in the summer transfer window to have a chance of staying up in the Premier League next season, as quoted by West Brom News.

The Albion are back in the big time for the 2020/21 season and fans will be excited to see their side coming up against the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United once again in the new campaign.

The fight for the club, though, will be to avoid the drop at all costs and, naturally, with that in mind attention turns quickly to who they can sign in the summer window.

For Phillips, it’s a case of the club needing players to add to their spine, though he thinks in midfield at least they might not need too much more.

He said:

“I think the midfield area could be okay.

“They’ll probably look to bring in another one with Gareth Barry and Chris Brunt moving on.

“They have got Rekeem Harper, Jake Livermore, Romaine Sawyers and Filip Krovinovic playing there.

“Down the spine, they’re going to need three or four players to have a real good chance of staying up.”

The Verdict

Albion have some good players in their squad and, crucially, ones with Premier League experience so there’s no issue there.

What they do need to add is an extra level of quality to their side, though, and particularly look at their attacking areas as, in terms of their strikers’ goal returns this year, things could have been better broadly speaking.