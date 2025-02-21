This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend when Tony Mowbray’s side take on Oxford United.

The Baggies host Gary Rowett’s team, having failed to win either of their last two league fixtures.

A defeat to Blackburn Rovers and a draw away to Millwall has left Albion sitting sixth in the Championship table, just one point clear of seventh place Coventry City.

Failure to win again on Saturday could see West Brom fall out of the play-off places as we head into March, depending on results elsewhere.

West Brom selection tweaks suggested

When asked what tweaks to the team Mowbray should consider this weekend, FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Callum Burgess suggested reverting to a winger pairing of Mikey Johnston and Tom Fellows.

He also believes that Adam Armstrong must be played through the middle, claiming that he’s not as effective out wide with Albion compared to when he played there for Southampton.

“First of all, I’d return the wing pairing for West Bromwich Albion to be Mikey Johnston and Tom Fellows,” Burgess told Football League World.

“They’re, in my eyes, quite easily our best wingers and this season they’ve shown that there’s no reason why we shouldn’t keep playing those two on the wing, rather than trying to experiment with other players who might not be having as good a season as those two.

“Also, one thing I think we have to do is we need to stop experimenting with Adam Armstrong out wide.

“He’s a striker and he’s going to score goals.

“He may have played right-wing at times for Southampton last year, but playing on the wing in that Southampton side where they’re dominating games with him high up the pitch is different to being forced out on the left-hand side where it feels like he might struggle to make an impact at times in the current system.

“We’ve got to have Adam Armstrong up front, whether it’s as a number nine on his own or perhaps in a partnership with Will Lankshear.

West Brom's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Millwall (A) 1-1 Blackburn Rovers (H) 2-0 loss Sheffield Wednesday (H) 2-1 win Plymouth Argyle (A) 2-1 loss Portsmouth (H) 5-1 win

“I think if Lankshear can be the focal point with Adam Armstrong playing off him I think that could be a really promising idea.

“I think when we played that when we were trying to get a goal against Sheffield Wednesday, it did look like it could work.

“So I think those are some ideas Albion should opt to go for this weekend against Oxford.”

West Brom have 48 points from 33 games this season, sitting three points behind fifth-place Blackburn Rovers going into this weekend’s round of action.

West Brom have to get back to winning ways this weekend

West Brom are likely to slip out of the top six if they don’t win this weekend, they simply have to take advantage of being at home.

Mowbray is still figuring out his preferred starting lineup at this stage, but he cannot afford to tinker for too much longer as the club’s top six hopes are at stake.

They will face Oxford United at a good time, with Rowett’s team coming into the game out of form, and in a relatively comfortable league position.

If the Baggies fail to make the most of this, then their play-off credentials will be in question.