West Brom boss Tony Mowbray has blasted Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill's decision to give Isaac Price 90 minutes in both international games against Switzerland and Sweden, after the midfielder suffered a calf problem in the former fixture and was forced to miss the clash with Norwich City last weekend.

The 21-year-old has been in superb form for the Baggies since arriving from Standard Liege in the winter transfer window, breaking his way through into the first-team setup to become an integral part of Albion’s push for the play-offs.

West Brom suffered a dent to their top six hopes after a Josh Sargent winner in stoppage time lengthened the Baggies’ struggles on the road, with the Black Country outfit not tasting victory on their travels since last November.

West Brom's Remaining Games Team Home/Away Current Position Sunderland Home 4th Bristol City Away 8th Watford Home 9th Coventry Away 5th Derby Home 22nd Cardiff Away 21st Luton Home 23rd

When the teamsheets were announced, there was much surprise to see Price occupy a place on the bench in East Anglia, particularly as he’d managed to score in both international games while on duty for Northern Ireland.

But after the defeat at Carrow Road, Mowbray revealed it was because of an injury issue sustained during the last fortnight, and he wasn’t happy about their decision to continue to play him after he’d picked up that niggle.

Tony Mowbray blasts Northern Ireland game-time decision over Isaac Price

As reported by the Express & Star, Tony Mowbray cut a frustrated figure when talking about Isaac Price, admitting his benching at Norwich could have been prevented if Northern Ireland showed more care for the 21-year-old’s calf problem.

Mowbray said: “Isaac wanted to play, but I want him to play the next seven games – not play this one and not play the next seven games.

“He had a calf issue. He played 90 minutes in a game they got pumped 5-1. The kid came back and said he feels OK, he felt his calf pretty badly after the first game for his country but was asked to play and played 90 minutes.

“So I’m protecting him and protecting the club. I’d rather he played the next seven games.”

Mowbray added of Price: “He played two 90 minutes, the second after making the club aware of a calf strain, a really tight calf, but he got through the second 90 even though they were five down.

“My own view is that if he’s got a calf issue… he got through the game, but it’s not worth the risk.

"We’ll calm it down and get treatment on it, and hopefully he can play the next seven games.”

Tony Mowbray made the correct call over Isaac Price to not put West Brom play-off push up in smoke

Isaac Price has been such a vital cog to the Tony Mowbray machine since the 61-year-old stepped through the door at The Hawthorns, showcasing his willingness to get forward and play advanced and incisive passes, while adding goals to his game against Hull City and in his recent international matches.

There’s no doubt Albion feel every right to be frustrated with how Northern Ireland handled that situation, with Price not needing to be played so heavily in a match they were destined to lose.

However, Mowbray made the right decision over the cards he’d been dealt, and now not featuring at Norwich, Price has the potential to return to the starting setup and carry on from where he left off in the blue and white stripes.

A forward-thinking and progressive option on the ball, Price is vital to Albion being free-flowing in attack and cementing a play-off place, and his return could be exactly what they need to shake off that setback at Carrow Road.