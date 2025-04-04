West Brom are set to be boosted by the return of Isaac Price ahead of Sunderland's visit to The Hawthorns this weekend.

It’s a massive game in the context of the Championship play-off race, with Albion only positioned inside the top six on goal difference, while the Black Cats have cemented themselves in the play-off picture but could make a late dash for the top two with some consistent form.

West Brom's Remaining Games Team Home/Away Current Position Sunderland Home 4th Bristol City Away 8th Watford Home 9th Coventry Away 5th Derby Home 20th Cardiff Away 22nd Luton Home 23rd

It’s a fixture both teams will be desperate to win in B71, but Albion will be buoyed by having Price back in the ranks, after the Northern Ireland international sat out the defeat to Norwich City with a calf problem after sustaining the issue on international duty.

The 21-year-old has been in superb form for the Baggies since arriving from Standard Liege in the winter transfer window, breaking his way through into the first-team setup to become an integral part of Albion’s push for the play-offs.

And now he is set to return to the fold after the club dealt with the calf issue during the course of this week, so he can feature in the last seven games of the regular season.

Tony Mowbray confirms Isaac Price's return for Sunderland visit along with other boosts

As reported by the Express & Star, Isaac Price has managed to train all week for the Baggies and is pushing for a recall to the side against the Black Cats.

Mowbray said: “Isaac’s trained perfectly the last few days, so no problems. We are just managing his calf situation that he had while he was away on international duty.

“As I said at the time, we felt it was better to miss one than start one and miss seven. Hopefully he is going to be available for the run-in, and we can get the benefit of that.”

West Brom are also set to be boosted by the return of full-back Darnell Furlong, who is due to start after serving a three-game suspension following his red card against QPR last month.

On Furlong’s availability, Mowbray added: “He gives us another option. He brings experience to the team. I do think our best backline is a very good defensive unit in this league and can keep the team in the competition (for play-offs).”

West Brom receiving timely boost ahead of play-off run-in

West Brom certainly missed energy and a driving force in the middle of the park without Isaac Price at Norwich, and Albion will look a far more dangerous outfit with his presence in the team.

His technical ability and forward-thinking mindset are two of many attributes he offers to the West Brom setup, and he is sure to be a key player to break down the Sunderland backline come Saturday lunchtime.

As for the return of Darnell Furlong, that is also a huge boost, with the likes of Price and Mason Holgate having to cover that position in recent weeks.