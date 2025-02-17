West Brom boss Tony Mowbray has revealed his fitness plan for frontman Daryl Dike, as the American international made his long-awaited return in the blue and white stripes last weekend.

The 24-year-old completed 13 minutes from the bench in Albion’s 1-1 draw at Millwall, ending a 12-month absence since suffering a ruptured achilles injury against Ipswich Town.

It’s been just one of a long list of injuries since making the reported £7 million move to The Hawthorns from Orlando City in January 2022.

His first fitness issue came after suffering a hamstring tear in a 3-0 victory over Peterborough United, which was only his second appearance and start for the club.

After the departure of Valerien Ismael, Dike would feature just once throughout Steve Bruce’s eight-month tenure in B71, and after appearing on the opening day of the 2022/23 season, the striker was hit with a thigh issue which would keep him out for a further three months.

A 22-game playing run under Carlos Corberan came to an end with his first achilles rupture, and while making his return the following year, Dike would pick up another achilles injury at Portman Road, before making a return at The Den under Mowbray.

Daryl Dike's West Brom record (all competitions) - as per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 2 0 0 2022/23 25 7 1 2023/24 5 1 0 2024/25 1 0 0

As Dike looks to keep fit and kick on in his career with the Baggies, the former Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers coach has opened up about the plan they have to stop the forward from breaking down.

Daryl Dike set to feature from the bench in the short-term

As reported by the Express & Star, Tony Mowbray has said he plans to use Daryl Dike from the bench during the next month to help him build up minutes and help him to avoid any more injury relapses.

Mowbray said: "He's only 24, and he has to be careful, look after his career.

"I had to tell him how I'd feel if I chucked him in because we needed a big striker and he broke down. Thankfully, he hasn't and he's OK.

"I think it will be off the subs bench maybe for a month or so and when he shows he can start a game rather than doing 20 or 30 minutes, he can do 60. It'll be a bit slow, but he's just a good option for us."

The 61-year-old also added the attributes Dike will bring and how he can impact the side when he starts making regular appearances.

Mowbray added: "He'll bring physicality, he'll bring desire. If anything, he's been too anxious to play in the first team since I've been here.

"I've been trying to calm him down, saying with respect it's about our first team winning matches and he has to contribute, not minutes, to get his fitness levels. He understands that now, how my mind works.

"I saw him play for the under-21s, he put himself about, his sheer physicality creates problems for defenders. Apparently, he's on seven per cent body fat, but he's on 100kg, he's sheer muscle.

"In some games recently, we've had lots of ball around the box, dominated, but I think the players haven't put the ball in the box enough because we haven't had enough physical presence in the box or seen anyone who is going to head one in or make defenders uncomfortable.

"We've had 65 per cent possession in games and not enough shots and I think that's because we've not put the ball in the box because there aren't enough targets to hit. He will become a central figure to aim at."

Daryl Dike return to boost West Brom promotion hopes

The return of Daryl Dike is a massive positive for the Baggies, with the forward adding a different edge to the Albion attack that no other options can bring.

Dike’s sheer size and physicality can give second tier defenders nightmares, while he’s proven he can score regularly at this level under Carlos Corberan, as well as in a previous loan spell at Barnsley.

With Dike on the cusp of full fitness and Josh Maja nearing a return to provide competition to the likes of Adam Armstrong and Will Lankshear, Albion possess a dangerously strong frontline at this level, and with everyone fit, they can hold a realistic aim of promotion provided they can maintain a top six place.