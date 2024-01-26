Highlights Tom Fellows credits Carlos Corberan for convincing him to sign a new contract with West Brom, rejecting interest from Everton.

Tom Fellows has credited Carlos Corberan with playing a major role in convincing him to sign a new contract with West Brom.

It was reported earlier this month that Premier League side Everton were monitoring the situation surrounding the 20-year-old.

Fellows’ initial contract was set to expire at the end of the current campaign, but he has put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at the Hawthorns until the summer of 2027.

This should end any immediate speculation over his future, keeping him with the club as they push for promotion to the Premier League.

The midfielder has broken into Corberan’s first team plans this year, making 15 appearances from the club’s opening 28 games of the campaign.

Fellows credits Corberan’s impact at West Brom

Fellows has opened up on the decision to commit his future at Albion, despite interest from the Premier League.

He has credited the belief the manager has shown in him as a big reason for why he turned down the potential offer from the Toffees.

“I’m really happy to sign a new contract,” said Fellows, via West Brom’s official website.

“I feel this is the right place for me to develop and keep improving as a player.

“For me, the big thing is having the opportunities to play and to keep doing well.

“I feel like I can keep getting minutes here and for someone my age, I think the only way you get better is by playing games and being around the senior environment.

“Hopefully, I can keep doing that.

“I got opinions from my family, my mom and my dad, on what they thought was best and our ideas were all very similar.

“It was an easy decision for me to make in the end.

“Carlos Corberán played a big part too because I know he believes in me.

“He’s shown that by playing me in games and starting me in others.

“It’s so important to have a manager that believes in you.

“It’s down to me now to keep working hard.”

West Brom league position

West Brom are currently fifth in the Championship table, three points clear of seventh place Hull City.

Two defeats in their last four games has allowed the chasing pack to close the gap to their position inside the play-off places.

Corberan will be hoping to get back to winning ways this weekend when Albion take on bitter rivals Wolves in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Next up in the league is a home game against local rivals Birmingham on 3 February.

Fellows news a boost for West Brom

While Fellows hasn’t become a major player in the West Brom squad just yet, it is clear he has plenty of potential to get there in the future.

It is telling that he was already attracting Premier League interest, so this is a coup for the club.

It is especially encouraging given their financial issues behind the scenes, and gives some hope that other extensions can be agreed within the rest of the squad.

Fellows’ credit to Corberan goes to show just how important the Spaniard is to the club at the moment.