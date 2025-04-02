This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are in the midst of a play-off push in the Championship under Tony Mowbray.

Following a three-game winless run, the Baggies' place in the top six is looking to be under threat, with Middlesbrough and Bristol City now both level on points with them just outside the play-off places.

West Brom's next four games are all against fellow play-off chasers, with Sunderland, Bristol City, Watford and Coventry City the fixtures that lie ahead for the Baggies, so there is every chance that their top six chances could look very different in a few weeks.

Some supporters may look back to the summer transfer window and wonder whether the club could have been smarter with their business, as a few of the incoming signings have not really paid off so far this season.

If West Brom fail to finish in the play-off places, there will no doubt be plenty of frustration amongst the fanbase that they have not had enough reliable options in the squad over the course of the campaign to maintain their promotion push.

West Brom must learn from their mistakes

We asked our West Brom fan pundit, Callum Burgess, what his main concern is ahead of the upcoming transfer window, and he explained that he does not want to see a repeat of last summer.

"I think one concern would be a repeat of some of last year's signings," Callum said.

"They sort of became signings for the sake of it, in the case of Gianluca Frabotta and then also Devante Cole.

"They have definitely not made that many starts, and they have failed to make an impression under both Tony Mowbray and originally Carlos Corberan as well.

"I think, while depth is important, you need to ensure that Albion sign players who have the quality to come into the team and contribute as well, because, for example, we signed Frabotta on a three-year deal last year, and it is now looking very unlikely that he will be part of the club after this summer.

"I would be surprised not to see him back in Italy.

"Devante Cole as well. I would be surprised to see him at Albion beyond the summer.

Devante Cole's 2024/25 Championship stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Starts Goals Assists 14 0 0 0

"There is definitely an importance to sign players who are able to contribute immediately during the summer transfer window."

West Brom may struggle to finish in the top six

There is every chance that West Brom will get another opportunity to get things right during the summer transfer window as a Championship club, as their chances of winning promotion to the Premier League this season have been reduced in recent weeks.

They have only won five of their 15 Championship games so far in 2025, and considering some of the fixtures that lie ahead of them between now and the end of the season, they will need to improve their form quickly to avoid dropping out of the top six.

The Baggies have really struggled for form away from home this season, which is another reason why they could fail to reach the play-offs and win promotion, so they could be forced to learn from their mistakes in the summer transfer window and spend another season in the second tier.