West Brom are looking to sign Uros Racic from Italian side Sassuolo before the end of the transfer window.

According to Express & Star, the Baggies are hoping to seal a deal to sign the 6ft 4in midfielder prior to the August 30 deadline.

Carlos Corberan’s side will be aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this year, having reached the play-offs in the previous campaign.

And Racic is seemingly seen as a potential replacement for Okay Yokuslu, who departed The Hawthorns earlier this summer to return to his native Türkiye.

West Brom have already added the likes of Torbjorn Heggem, Gianluca Frabotta and Devante Cole to their side so far this summer, as they target another top six finish in the Championship.

Uros Racic's selected defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.10 Interceptions 0.77 Blocks 1.76 Clearances 2.41 Aerials won 1.32

Uros Racic, West Brom transfer verdict issued

FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Callum Burgess believes that Racic could be a good replacement for Yokuslu, highlighting the key traits that he can bring to the squad.

However, he would also like to see another player with an eye for creativity come into the team as well before the window shuts next week.

“With the loss of Yokuslu, I think it’s important that Albion make a move for a midfielder in the mould of Uros Racic,” Burgess told Football League World.

“Obviously he’s 6ft4, quite big and quite strong.

"He seems like someone who is going to be quite aggressive with tackles, and will replace a lot of things we’ve lost with Yokuslu, as that’s the type of midfielder we’re lacking at the moment.

“We’ve got [Jayson] Molumby, who is quite tenacious, we’ve got [Ousmane] Diakité, who is still adjusting to the league, and with Racic having a lot of top flight experience with the likes of Valencia, Braga and Sassuolo last season, I think Albion could do much worse than bringing in Racic.

“He’ll be a bit of an unknown quantity at the start, but I don’t think he’ll need much time to adjust to the competitiveness of the Championship with the top flight experience that he has.

“So I think he could end up being quite a coup for the club.

“I think Albion will want another midfielder, if it was up to me it would be someone who is a bit more creative and top of Racic, but I think he could end up being a good signing for the club.”

Uros Racic’s top flight experience

Racic signed for Sassuolo just last summer, arriving from Valencia after he spent five years with the Spanish side.

The Serbian made 22 appearances in Serie A last season, but only started eight times as the team suffered relegation to Serie B (all stats from Fbref).

He previously played in the Portuguese top flight for Braga on loan, helping them come third in the 2022/23 campaign, playing in 25 of their 34 league games.

The midfielder struggled for consistent game time at Valencia, featuring 59 times for the club in La Liga during his five years there.

Uros Racic signing can bolster West Brom’s midfield

West Brom have Molumby, Alex Mowatt and Diakité to choose from in the base of their midfield, so it’s not too surprising that they’re targeting another player to come in.

Racic could be a solid option given his top flight experience and the fact he is still only 26.

The Serbia international is defensively solid, but does lack the creativity in possession that Burgess would like to add.

He won’t contribute too much with the ball, but he does bring defensive solidity that West Brom will need to compete for promotion this season.