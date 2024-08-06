Highlights Millwall interested in re-signing Molumby from West Brom on permanent deal before transfer window ends.

Millwall are reportedly interested in re-signing West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby.

That's according to The Mirror, who claim that the Lions are looking to bring Molumby back to The Den on a permanent basis before the end of the transfer window.

Molumby initially joined the Baggies on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2021 before completing a full-time move to The Hawthorns the following summer, and he has scored five goals and provided five assists in 103 games for the club so far.

The 24-year-old is now in the final year of his contract, and with Albion currently under an EFL-imposed business plan as they look to avoid a breach of PSR rules, they could cash in on him in order to raise funds.

The Baggies have already sold key players such as Conor Townsend, Okay Yokuslu and Brandon Thomas-Asante this summer, and Molumby could be next to head out of the exit door.

Molumby spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Millwall, scoring one goal and registering one assist in 40 games, and head coach Neil Harris did not deny that the Lions are keen on a reunion with the Republic of Ireland international.

"We’ve been linked with a lot of players in the last 10-14 days and rightly so because we’re looking to add to the group," Harris told the South London Press.

"Hopefully before Saturday, but certainly in the next three weeks.

"Jayson is obviously a player I know well because I signed him originally from Brighton and I’ve really enjoyed staying in contact with him and watching him mature."

West Brom fan pundit admits Jayson Molumby may have to sold

FLW's West Brom fan pundit Callum Burgess says that unless Molumby signs a new deal, he may need to be sold this summer, and he believes the club will demand between £1.5 million and £2 million for the midfielder.

"I think with Molumby being in the last year of his contract, it's going to have to be another scenario where we have to appreciate that," Callum said.

"We either have to give him a new contract or we have to try to use him as a way to raise funds.

"I'd say a price range of between £1.5 million and £2 million is probably what we can expect, and from our sales so far, that seems to be a price that we're getting a lot for our players.

"In terms of whether we should keep him, I'm not sure because we've already signed Diakite on a free and we've got Mowatt, but we're looking a bit light in that area at the moment.

"We've been linked with a few players from abroad in that position such as Isaac Price from Standard Liege, so it's definitely an area we're still looking to invest in.

"Whether or not we want to take the funds we could raise from Molumby and use that to spend on another player such as Price, that remains to be seen."

Jayson Molumby exit would be another big blow for West Brom

Molumby missed the entire second half of last season with a foot injury, and while Albion performed well during his absence, there is no doubt that his departure would be a blow for the club.

The Baggies have lost three central midfielders this summer in Yokuslu, Nathaniel Chalobah and Yann M'Vila, and Molumby's exit would leave new signing Ousmane Diakite and Alex Mowatt as Carlos Corberan's only options.

As Callum says, Albion could use the funds from Molumby's sale to bring in a replacement, but the Irishman is a proven performer at Championship level, and given the club's financial restrictions, it could be tough to recruit a player of similar quality.

However, as Molumby is now in the final year of his contract, the Baggies may have to cash in on the midfielder, and a fee in the region of £2 million would help to balance the books at the club.