Following the collapse of Raphael Wicky's move to the club, West Bromwich Albion have been told to consider an approach for Steven Schumacher, who remains out of work following his contentious dismissal from Championship rivals Stoke City back in September.

The Baggies are still on the search for a successor to Carlos Corberan, after the Spaniard left the West Midlands to return to his homeland and join LaLiga outfit Valencia. Corberan, who had been continually linked to top-flight vacancies during his time in charge, earned a reputation as one of the finest bosses in the EFL and his replacement - whoever that may be - will have sizable shoes to fill.

West Brom have been led on an interim basis by ex-midfield stalwart Chris Brunt, who has taken charge of the side's last five matches. At the time of writing, Albion remain in sixth position but Blackburn Rovers, who are just one point and place behind the Baggies, have a game in hand to be played against strugglers Portsmouth on Wednesday evening.

So, West Brom will surely be intent on getting a replacement in through the door as soon as possible following the collapse of Wicky's touted move to the side.

Raphael Wicky's move to West Bromwich Albion collapses

The former Young Boys boss was poised to complete a move to join West Brom, but negotiations are said to have fallen through on Monday morning.

Wicky faced difficulty in bringing his coaching staff to the club, one of whom was reportedly unable to obtain a visa while the other turned down the proposal to form a part of his team at the Hawthorns.

The 47-year-old, who was identified as the ideal candidate to succeed Corberan following interviews with Rene Hake and ex-boss Tony Mobwray, had outlined a team of three coaches - including himself - to bring to West Brom, but the move is now off after he learned he couldn't assemble his desired coaching staff set-up.

West Brom told to consider Steven Schumacher following Raphael Wicky collapse

With potential candidates in mind, FLW asked our Baggies fan pundit, Callum Burgess, if he believes his side should consider an approach for Schumacher.

Schumacher has been out of work for a number of months after his controversial sacking from Stoke City, a decision which was widely lamented at the time and has hardly played out successfully in the Potteries.

The 40-year-old, who built up an impressive body of work with Plymouth Argyle before leaving for Stoke, has been linked to a number of Championship vacancies since his dismissal at the Bet 365 Stadium, which Callum believes counts against him.

However, he explained how he would be content with the appointment of Schumacher, even if it could split opinion among fans due to his sacking from Stoke.

"Steven Schumacher is an interesting one for me because his time at Stoke would probably be enough to put a lot of fans off him, where they would be wondering why he wasn't able to turn the tide around at Stoke," Callum told FLW.

Steven Schumacher's Stoke City record, as per Transfermarkt Games 32 Wins 13 Draws 6 Losses 13 Points per game 1.41

"But I think you could take into consideration that not a lot of managers have had success there and if we were appointing him directly off the back of his time with Plymouth Argyle, a lot of the fanbase would be more receptive to it.

"While it's fair to take into consideration his time at Stoke as a negative about potentially appointing him, I think there are definitely worse candidates out there. He's shown his ability to work with young players during his time at Plymouth and has been able to develop them, Morgan Whittaker has become a really talented Championship player after initially playing there in League One on loan before they bought him for just £1 million.

"Now you're looking like you'd get at least 10 times that, so he's definitely got a good track record of developing young players. He did use a back three a lot during his time with Plymouth and then he used a 4-2-3-1 at Stoke, so I'd be curious to see what setup he'd like to take with us.

"I think he's a manager that would have the fanbase split from the start, where there are more negative feelings to him due to his time at the Bet 365 Stadium.

"But personally, I wouldn't be totally against it."