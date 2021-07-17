West Brom tipped to look at signing around four new players before deadline

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has suggested that West Bromwich Albion could look to bring in around four players with the money that the potential sales of Sam Johnstone and Matheus Pereira could bring in.

The Baggies are back in the Sky Bet Championship for the coming season and will be looking to make it a successful one.

Indeed, Ismael himself will be eyeing success this year after a fine campaign with Barnsley last time out that saw the Tykes go on a scintillating run in the second half of the season to earn a play-off place.

For Albion, the aims will be even higher, particularly with the extra resources they have compared to the Tykes, and Agbonlahor thinks their coffers could be boosted further by the potential exits of Johnstone and Pereira, with them then able to potentially look at signing three or four new names.

Quoted by Football Insider, Agbonlahor said:

“There’s no point hiding it.

“They’ve been the star players and deserve to still be playing in the Premier League.

“If you’re the manager, he’s probably been told by the board, ‘These are the players that we’re more likely to bids in for so they’re going to go.’

“I don’t see a problem with that. It sets the record straight and you can start planning without them for the new seasons.

“They were both outstanding last season.

“The money they get for them can help fund three or four more players and also some loans as well. It just makes sense for West Brom to get them sold.”

The Verdict

Ismael has made some good signings so far this summer with the likes of Alex Mowatt arriving at the club from Barnsley.

Indeed, he’ll be looking to introduce the playing style that served him so well at Oakwell and using any money from the potential sales of Pereira and Johnstone this summer to further bolster the squad would be good business.

Let’s see what unfolds.

20 questions about some of West Brom’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 West Brom's first-ever game at the Hawthorns was against which side? Burnley Birmingham City QPR Derby County