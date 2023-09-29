Across the country, football supporters like to enjoy the pre-match atmosphere at local pubs close to the stadium.

With a chance to relax before the hectic 90 minutes get underway, fans take the opportunity to sample some of the areas well-known food and alcohol.

An appealing place to do this is in the West Midlands, where West Bromwich Albion plays host to an array of pubs within the Hawthorns’ radius.

A pleasing aspect of the area is the friendliness of the pubs, with the majority enthusiastically welcoming away supporters to mix with the Baggies faithful, which creates a family feel on a matchday.

From this, a lot of EFL clubs’ travelling support bookmark their away day trip to the Black Country, with West Bromwich’s reputation growing year-on-year.

Here at FLW, we detail the best pubs for both home and away supporters to visit around the Hawthorns.

What are the best pubs to go to if you are a West Brom supporter?

If you like the prospect of home and away fans mingling together then The Vine is the best option, which is located between the ground and the town centre.

The Vine is the most popular match day pub which is about a 15-20 minute walk from the stadium, with cheap drinks and Indian food on offer, with a Tandoori barbeque on matchdays which has received rave reviews.

It is recommended to get there in plenty of time with the influx of customers, but the pub is spacious and not too crowded when arriving.

The Royal Oak is another pub that is littered with loads of fascinating Baggies memorabilia, showing live sport on their televisions, offering reasonably priced beer and boasting another well-received Indian menu.

Which pubs are best to go to if you are an away supporter?

Many pubs in the West Bromwich area accommodate travelling fans as well as their own, so there is quite a few to choose from.

Alongside The Vine and The Royal Oak who openly welcome away supporters, the Park Hotel is located quite closely to the latter, which also provides a very safe environment. You can leave your vehicle on the car park for a £5 charge and use their bar for drinks if you wish.

The Uplands is similar by serving attractive food, cheap alcohol and creating a vibrant atmosphere between both sets of supporters.

Visiting fans can also enter the “Fan Zone” outside the Hawthorns upon showing a match ticket. The area on Halfords Lane shows any early kick off live on a large screen and offers food from a Greggs outlet with alcohol on sale. The bar inside the “Fan Zone” stops serving half an hour after kick off.

If you are travelling by train, real ale lovers are encouraged to stop off at the Jewellery Quarter Station on their way from Birmingham Snow Hill to sample beverages from The Rose Villa Tavern, The Red Lion and The Clifden.

The Red Lion and Lord Clifden are both listed in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide, whilst the Brown Lion has recently opened and is effectively the brewery tap for the local Two Towers Brewery.

Provided you are a late arrival, alcohol is available inside the stadium with Heineken, John Smith’s and Bulmers Cider all available, along with a choice of Red or White wine.