West Brom team news: The players set to miss Wigan Athletic match

West Bromwich Albion encounter a close to win or bust fixture as far as their Championship play-off hopes are concerned when Wigan Athletic arrive at The Hawthorns on Tuesday evening.

The Baggies went down 2-0 at Hull City on Friday evening and the gap to sixth place currently stands at seven points.

There has been a significant drop-off in their finishing in the last few weeks, contributing to a run of just four points from a possible 15 which has given them an uphill task to climb into the top six with 12 games remaining.

Something of an attacking injury crisis has contributed to those issues and there may well be room for a few youth players on the bench to provide some energy in the final third later on in the piece if necessary.

Here, we have taken a look at the players set to miss the Latics clash…

Alex Palmer

Palmer has been out since late January with Carlos Corberan switching to Josh Griffiths from David Button since.

Griffiths is something of a risk given the importance of the upcoming fixtures but has made some important stops in recent weeks.

Grady Diangana

Diangana picked up a knock in Albion’s impressive win over Middlesbrough last time out at home, not a long term absentee but a very frustrating one.

Karlan Grant

Grant has fallen out of favour after a late January window move fell through at the last minute.

Having said that, he would probably be picking up minutes if fit and available due to their current availability predicament.

Kyle Bartley

It has been a very frustrating season for Bartley with injuries, Erik Pieters and Dara O’Shea have built a strong partnership in has absence but could do with some more competition for places.

The former Arsenal man has only managed seven second tier appearances this term.

Matt Phillips

Phillips is out for the rest of the season and has been sidelined since mid January.

The 31-year-old will enter the final year of his contract with the club next term.

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Thomas-Asante is another one who has been ruled out since the bruising win over Boro.

The 24-year-old should return to play some part towards the back end of the campaign though.

Tom Rogic

Rogic was last seen in late January and needs to prove his fitness to earn a contract for next season.

The Aussie would be a very useful player to come back into the fold for Corberan at this juncture.