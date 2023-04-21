West Bromwich Albion host Sunderland at The Hawthorns in the Championship on Sunday.

Albion have boosted their play-off chances with back-to-back away victories, with the latest of those coming in the 2-0 win over struggling Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.

The Seasiders started brightly with Morgan Rodgers hitting the post, but the Baggies took the lead against the run of play in the 18th minute when Conor Townsend flicked John Swift's corner into the path of Brandon Thomas-Asante, who fired home.

Alex Palmer then made a strong stop to keep out Rodgers before the break, while Daniel Grimshaw denied Karlan Grant at the other end before Taylor Gardner-Hickman sealed all three points in the 60th minute when he finished from John Swift's layoff.

Carlos Corberan's side currently sit seventh in the table, one point from the play-off places with four games remaining.

The Black Cats' play-off hopes suffered a blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night, with Josh Koroma's second-half strike cancelling out Joe Gelhardt's 35th-minute opener for the hosts.

However, Tony Mowbray's men are unbeaten in their last six games and remain firmly in play-off contention. They are ninth in the table, two points from the top six, although they only have three games left to play.

What is the latest West Brom team news?

Corberan is hopeful that he will be able to welcome back midfielder Okay Yokuslu at some point in the coming week, with Albion facing three crucial games against fellow promotion contenders in the Black Cats, Sheffield United and Norwich City.

The Turkish international has missed the last four games with an ankle injury and Corberan admitted he was unsure if he would be available for the visit of Sunderland.

"Unfortunately I cannot give you the answer," Corberan told Birmingham Live. "I would like to say yes, or no, but I don't know yet. We need to wait the next two days to see how he arrives in training. Now there aren't too many weeks to wait, hopefully we recover him for the next week because we have three games in a week.

"It means that we are going to need players to cover the needs of these types of games. Let's see how he reacts to this."

Corberan also revealed that defender Kyle Bartley, who has made just two substitute appearances since November, is unlikely to be fit to face the Black Cats, but could be available for the following games as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

"For the next one, Sunderland, I don't think so, but maybe for the one during the week, or the last one of the week, hopefully yes," Corberan said.

The Baggies will definitely be without Matt Phillips, Grady Diangana, Dara O'Shea, Adam Reach, and Daryl Dike for the rest of the season.

Will West Brom beat Sunderland?

It will be a tough game for Albion against the in-form Black Cats.

But the Baggies have found form at just the right time and with a game in hand on most of the sides around them, look in a strong position to continue their play-off push.

It would be a crucial victory if they can pick up all three points against one of their nearest rivals on Sunday, but Mowbray will know it is a game his side cannot afford to lose.

Given Albion's strong home form, they perhaps come into this one as slight favourites.