West Bromwich Albion will be looking to end their four-game winless run when they head to the Bet365 Stadium this Saturday to face Stoke City.

The Baggies had a poor Easter weekend, losing 3-1 to Rotherham United before throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with struggling QPR at the Hawthorns.

They now travel to a Stoke side that have picked up a bit of form lately heading into the final games of the season.

Can West Brom still make the play-offs?

Albion come into this game sitting five points adrift of sixth-place Blackburn Rovers, knowing that anything less than wins at this stage of the season could end their chances of finishing in the play-off positions.

Carlos Corberan hasn’t really had the desired effect on this team that many probably thought he would have, but with the gap still being fairly short and the chasing pack having a game in hand, the Spaniard will know his side still have a fighting chance.

Albion have two favourable games coming up, starting against Stoke before travelling to Bloomfield Road on Tuesday to face relegation bound Blackpool.

These are games that West Brom cannot afford to drop points in, especially when you consider that teams like Preston North End and Norwich City are starting to hit a bit of form.

West Brom injury news

It is likely to be a squad that is very similar to the one that faced Queens Park Rangers on Monday.

Okay Yokuslu has missed the last two games for the Baggies due to an ankle injury, but the midfielder is expected to return to the matchday squad for the visit to Stoke.

While fellow midfielder Jayson Molumby came on in the game against QPR in a 15-minute cameo, and he is likely to feature once again in this game, it is unknown if that will be straight from the off.

However, West Brom will definitely be without defender Dara O’Shea, who is out with a knee injury. While attackers Matt Phillips and Grady Diangana are both set to miss the rest of this season, there could be a surprise role for striker Karlan Grant, who has found his chances very limited so far under Corberan.

It is likely to be Brandon Thomas-Asante leading the line once again on Saturday, as the former Salford man seems to have been given the nod ahead of Daryl Dike.

The 24-year-old has adapted reasonably well to life in the Championship, and with him collecting his sixth goal in an Albion shirt on Monday, he is likely to be asked to lead the line again tomorrow.