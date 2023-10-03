Highlights West Bromwich Albion is aiming to continue their winning streak and climb up the Championship table with a victory against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Baggies will be without key players Josh Maja, Daryl Dike, Adam Reach, Martin Kelly, and Semi Ajayi due to injuries.

The absence of these players, including versatile player Reach, poses a challenge for WBA as they strive for success in the Championship.

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to build on their emphatic victory at Preston North End when they host basement boys Sheffield Wednesday at the Hawthorns in midweek.

The Baggies dismantled the Lilywhites at Deepdale to move up to eighth in the Championship table and Carlos Corberan’s men will be aiming to make a charge into the play-off places if they can secure another three points in front of the Albion faithful.

After achieving one of the results of the weekend, it sees the Black Country outfit extend their unbeaten run to four matches, while their opponents Wednesday are enduring a miserable start.

The Owls under Xisco Munoz find themselves rooted to the foot of the second tier table with just two points from their opening nine games and to make matters worse, they have not tasted victory at the Hawthorns since 2007.

Here at Football League World, we detail the WBA players who are set to miss Tuesday evening’s clash with Wednesday.

Josh Maja

The arrival of Josh Maja from Bordeaux earlier this summer sprang excitement to all connected with the West Midlands outfit, but the 24-year-old faces a spell on the sidelines after damaging ankle ligaments in the Baggies goalless draw at Bristol City back in September.

The club announced the Nigerian international would miss the next eight weeks, delivering a significant blow with Brandon Thomas-Asante left as the only recognised striker available to Corberan.

With the timeframe set, Maja will miss out against the Owls but could return after the November international break at the earliest.

Daryl Dike

Adding to the injury woes in the forward department is USA international Daryl Dike, who continues to make progress after rupturing his achilles last term at Stoke City in April.

This is the 23-year-old’s third serious injury of his 15-month spell at Albion, with Dike undergoing successful surgery.

The Baggies are not expecting Dike to return until December at the earliest, but after having another long-term injury in such a short space of time, the former Barnsley striker might not return until early 2024.

Adam Reach

Another long-term absentee is Adam Reach, who damaged his quad in a pre-season friendly against Burton Albion.

The 30-year-old has had a host of playing time in the second tier, making over 350 combined appearances for Albion, Middlesborough, Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday.

Capable of playing at full back, left wing or in central midfield, Reach’s versatility is a big miss for the WBA squad, with the utility man a key component to possess in the long journey of the Championship.

After undergoing successful surgery, Reach will miss out on a reunion with his former employers and is estimated to be sidelined until December.

Martin Kelly

Martin Kelly is up next, with the experienced central defender still making his way back from a serious knee injury picked up while on loan at Wigan Athletic last season.

The 33-year-old was expected back on the grass with the sports science team in August but Corberan provided an update on the situation, stating Kelly had begun technical drills with one of the coaches last week.

There is still no set date for his return and the former Crystal Palace man is expected to miss the Sheffield Wednesday fixture.

Semi Ajayi

Rounding off is Semi Ajayi, who has established himself as a mainstay under Corberan at the beginning of the campaign.

The Nigerian international was forced to miss their romping victory over Preston after rolling his ankle in training last weekend and faces a race against time to be fit for their encounter at the Hawthorns.

With no update on the fitness of the central defender, the 29-year-old remains a doubt over his availability.