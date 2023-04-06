West Bromwich Albion will be determined to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow when they head to the AESSEAL New York Stadium to face Rotherham United.

Despite recording 16 shots and having 61% of the ball in last weekend's meeting with Millwall, Albion were unable to break down their opponents as this game ended in a stalemate.

Currently five points adrift of the play-off places, it is vitally important that West Brom embark on a winning run in the coming weeks as they aim to stay in contention for a top-six finish.

Set to take on a Rotherham side who are fighting to avoid relegation to League One, Albion know that they cannot afford to underestimate their opponents on Friday.

While Baggies head coach Carlos Corberan will be able to turn to the likes of Daryl Dike and Brandon Thomas-Asante for inspiration, other members of the club's squad will be unavailable for selection.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the individuals who are set to miss West Brom's showdown with Rotherham.

Which West Brom players will not make the trip to Yorkshire to face Rotherham tomorrow?

Jayson Molumby is set to miss this game after picking up an injury on international duty.

Corberan recently revealed that Molumby will be out of action for four weeks as a result of this particular issue.

Dara O'Shea will also be a notable absentee from West Brom's squad as he will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury that he sustained while featuring for the Republic of Ireland.

This is a big blow for the Baggies as O'Shea made 37 appearances for the club in the Championship before picking up this problem and recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.97 at this level.

Grady Diangana will also be unavailable for selection as he is currently recovering from a foot injury.

Corberan is also unable to call upon the services of Kean Bryan and Matt Phillips at the moment.

Will West Brom be able to seal a victory in the absence of these players?

Whereas being unable to turn to these aforementioned individuals is far from an ideal situation, West Brom still have enough quality at their disposal to cause issues for Rotherham.

Providing that the likes of Jed Wallace, John Swift and Dike are firing on all cylinders in an attacking sense, the Baggies could secure a crucial victory on their travels.

By defeating Rotherham, Albion could potentially use the momentum gained from this result to their advantage in their upcoming league fixtures.