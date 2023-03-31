West Bromwich Albion will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to four games this weekend by securing a positive result in their showdown with Millwall at The Hawthorns.

Before the international break, the Baggies were forced to settle for a draw in their clash with Cardiff City as Daryl Dike's first-half effort was cancelled out by Sory Kaba's header.

Currently five points adrift of the play-off places, West Brom will be determined to launch a push for a top-six finish over the course of the coming weeks.

Set to play a Millwall outfit who are also aiming to extend their season past the 46 game mark in May, West Brom know that they will have to be firing on all cylinders on Saturday in order to have a chance of claiming a victory in front of their own supporters.

Which West Brom players will be unavailable for this fixture?

Whereas Carlos Corberan will be able to turn to the likes of Dike, Jed Wallace and Dara O'Shea for inspiration on Saturday, he is set to be without several individuals.

Here, we have decided to take a look at West Brom players who will definitely miss this fixture.

Check them out below...

Grady Diangana

Grady Diangana sustained ligament damage in his foot during West Brom's win over Middlesbrough in February and is likely to miss the remainder of the campaign due to the severity of this issue.

Before picking up this problem, Diangana made 31 league appearances for the Baggies.

As well as finding the back of the net on four occasions, the winger also chipped in with three assists for his team-mates.

Matt Phillips

Matt Phillips will also be forced to watch on from the sidelines once again this weekend.

Phillips sustained a muscular injury in January and is unlikely to make his return to action this season.

Will West Brom's other attackers step up the mark in the absence of Diangana, Phillips and Grant?

In the 28 games that he has featured in during the current campaign, the 32-year-old has provided four direct goal contributions.

Karlan Grant

As well as not being able to call upon the services of Phillips and Diangana, West Brom are also set to be without Karlan Grant this weekend.

The 25-year-old is not expected to be available for selection until the end of April as he is currently recovering from a quad injury.

Despite featuring on 23 occasions in the Championship this season, Grant has only managed to score three goals.

Corberan will be hoping that the likes of Dike, Wallace and Brandon Thomas-Asante can provide the firepower that West Brom will need to sustain a push for a play-off place in the absence of these three aforementioned attackers.