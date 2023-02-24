West Brom team news: The players set to miss Middlesbrough match on Saturday

West Bromwich Albion have another big game to take on this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship, with Middlesbrough on the agenda next.

The Baggies have picked up since their tough start to the season but form has got a little patchy in recent matches and there is now a slight gap between them and the top six.

That said, then, there’s work to do to close that up if they want to finish inside the play-offs and getting a win against Middlesbrough would be a fine way to start going about doing that.

Easier said than done, though, given Middlesbrough’s own turnaround in form that has seen them go from the lower half of the table to the fringes of the top two, with them trying to run Sheffield United down in the final weeks of the campaign.

A big fixture, then, and in terms of team news for West Brom they have a relatively clean bill of health, with only Matty Phillips, Kyle Bartley and Alex Palmer missing from the squad.

Palmer, of course, is a particularly big blow given what he brings between the sticks, whilst Bartley and Phillips should both be able to be covered for by the WBA squad.

Certainly, they have a side that is more than capable of causing Middlesbrough a lot of problems and winning the game but Boro are exactly the same proposition towards the Baggies, and they have the extra form as well.

It’s, on paper, a really exciting looking match up between two talented sides and hopefully the game will deliver once we get underway this weekend in the second tier.

