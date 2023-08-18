While incomings have been few and far between, West Brom have not been without their own fair share of injury concerns so far this season.

It has been a mixed bag of results for West Brom so far this campaign, an opening weekend defeat to Blackburn Rovers not what Corberán would have been looking for to kickstart proceedings.

An exit from the EFL Cup soon followed, the short trip to Staffordshire ending in another 2-1 defeat to Stoke City.

The anticipated return to the Hawthorns bore a much better result, however, much to the home support’s delight.

Goals from Semi Ajayi and John Swift along with a Carl Rushworth own goal saw the Baggies go 3-0 up with 20 minutes left to play against Swansea City. The Jacks, meanwhile, launched a late comeback to scare the Baggies, goals from Nathan Wood and Harry Darling resulting in a nervy final chapter as Albion managed to hold on for all three points.

The Spanish head coach will be hoping some players will return to the fold for the next encounter against Leeds United with certain positions light in numbers while other players get up to speed for what will likely be a dramatic 46-game campaign.

What is the latest of Brandon Thomas-Asante’s injury?

With Daryl Dike out for the foreseeable future, Brandon Thomas-Asante was the only senior striker within the Albion ranks going into pre-season.

The former Salford City star picked up an ankle injury in the cup defeat to Stoke City - a game in which he scored the equaliser.

The 24-year-old did not feature against Swansea City and Corberán says it will be touch and go to see if he will be ready for selection at Elland Road.

Speaking to WBA TV, he said: “Unfortunately Brandon Thomas-Asante is still a doubt.

“We need to wait and see what happens in training with him to see if he’ll be available for the game with Leeds.

“He received a strong kick against Stoke City and he had that complaint until the end of the game. It shows he can play with pain because he was playing with an injury, but after it’s been impossible for him to train, until today (Thursday).”

Will Grady Diangana be back in time to play Leeds United?

The trip to West Yorkshire has likely come too soon for Grady Diangana after being out of action since February - a 2-0 win against Middlesbrough at the Hawthorns his latest outing in the blue and white stripes.

It is possible he could feature in the squad next weekend when Albion take on Boro once again as he is set to complete a full week of training, according to Joe Chapman of Birmingham Live.

Starting minutes are unlikely to be imminent, however, with the 25-year-old missing the majority of pre-season due to injury as he looks to get back up to speed for the many games ahead.

Will either of the new signings start against Leeds United?

While Josh Maja received his first minutes in Albion colours against Swansea, playing the final 15 minutes, it is unlikely the former Sunderland man will be ready to line the line from the off anytime soon.

Signing on a free transfer from Bordeaux, the 24-year-old has not got a full preseason under his belt after only joining the club at the start of the month. The player will likely make another cameo at Elland Road with the travelling support hoping to see a late goal from their new star man.

Jeremy Sarmiento, meanwhile, will likely be further ahead in Corberán’s starting plans, playing a part in all three of West Brom’s outings so far this season.

While Albion will likely persist with a front three of John Swift, Matt Phillips and Jed Wallace for the time being after last weekend’s victory, it would not be a surprise to see the Brighton loanee come into the fold much earlier if the Baggies are in dire need of a creative spark.